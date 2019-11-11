DRUGS — Jennifer McCloskey, 36, of the 3200 block of Magee Street in Philadelphia, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after being stopped for speeding on Route 309 near Mill Road at 2:49 p.m. on Sept. 29, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Methamphetamine was found during a search of the vehicle, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jonathan Winkler, 25, of the 2000 block of Rohrbach Road in Quakertown, was charged with retail theft after officers responded at 3:49 a.m. Oct. 10 to Walmart on Bethlehem Pike for a reported retail theft, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Investigation showed a male tried to steal $68 worth of merchandise, then fled the store on foot, police said.
DUI — Stephen Cowan, 43, of the 5800 block of Silo Hill Road in Doylestown, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after officers responded at 6:25 p.m. Oct. 17 to a one-vehicle accident in the 2400 block of Diamond Street, Hilltown Township Police Department said. Cowan, who displayed signs of alcohol related impairment, refused to submit to a blood test, police said.
DUI — Thomas Senn, 47, of the unit block of Trenton Avenue in Frenchtown, NJ, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after officers responded at 7:36 p.m. Oct. 18 to a report of a possible DUI driver in the area of Route 113 and Minsi Trail, Hilltown Township Police Department said.
RETAIL THEFT — Tyler Nicole Green, 28 of the 400 block of E. Summit Street in Telford, was charged with retail theft after officers responded at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 18 to the Walmart in the 1500 block of Bethlehem Pike for a report of a retail theft that had occurred a few days before, Hilltown Township Police Department said. About $200 worth of merchandise was taken, police said.
ASSAULT & ROBBERY INVESTIGATION — A reported assault and robbery involving teenagers that happened in a moving vehicle between 4:30 and 5 p.m. Nov. 5 is being investigated, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The vehicle was in the Walnut Street and Constitution Avenue area, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876.