FORGERY — Salvatore Vescovo, 44, of Perkasie, was charged Aug. 21 with forgery and access device fraud following investigation into a report of several forged checks, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Vescovo was released on $30,000 unsecured bail, police said.
RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY — Mallet Caleb Clark, 27, of Bensalem, was arrested Aug. 18 while operating a Nissan Titan pickup truck that had been reported stolen the day before in Bristol Township, Dublin Borough Police Department said. The license plate on the truck was from a different vehicle and was also reported stolen, police said. Following preliminary arraignment, Clark was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $40,000, online court information showed. Officers from the Hilltown, Bedminster, Plumstead and Tinicum departments assisted in the arrest, Dublin Borough Police Department said.