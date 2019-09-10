FALSE IDENTIFICATION — Matthew Short, 29, homeless, was charged with giving false identification to law enforcement Sept. 5 after officers responded to a call about suspicious persons at a picnic area in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. After proper identification was made, Short was found to have active warrants and was taken into custody, then to Bucks County Prison, police said.
PFA VIOLATION — David Ocasio, 22, of Easton, was charged Sept. 3 with violation of a protection from abuse order, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Lisa Gaier, Richland Township, and taken to Bucks County Prison with bail set at $5,000, police said.