ASSAULT — William Sautter, 22, of Sellersville, was charged with simple assault following investigation of an incident that happened in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The incident happened on Aug. 25, online court information shows. Following preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Gary Gambardella, Ottsville, Sautter was released on $10,000 unsecured bail, the information shows.
Pennridge area police briefs
Pennridge area police briefs week of Aug. 8
