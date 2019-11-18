STALKING, ASSAULT — Steven Castner, 39, of Philadelphia, was charged with stalking, terroristic threats, simple assault and criminal mischief in connection with an incident on E. Ridge Ave. in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The incident happened on Sept. 1, online court information shows. A preliminary arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Jean Seaman, Jamison, took place Oct. 28 and Castner was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility with bail set at 10 percent of $75,000, the information shows.
Police briefs