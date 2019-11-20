ASSAULT, RETALIATION — Lance Ali, 32, of Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 5 with simple assault and harassment following a domestic incident in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jan Vislosky, Fallsington, and Ali was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, online court information shows. On Nov. 9, Ali was charged by Perkasie Borough Police Department with retaliation against a witness or victim and terroristic threats, online court information shows. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Frank Peranteau Sr., Bristol, and Ali was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail, which was set at 10 percent of $50,000, the information shows.
THEFT BY DECEPTION — Alexis Pearson, 27, of Pottstown, was charged Nov. 18 with theft by deception and related crimes involving multiple victims following a complaint by a local business, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. A preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Regina Armitage, New Britain, and Pearson was released on $250,000 unsecured bail, police said. The offense date was Sept. 16, online court information shows.