THEFT, DUI — Justin Schofield, 26, of Perkasie, was charged Oct. 27 with theft by unlawful taking, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving under the influence after officers responded to Wyckford Drive in Perkasie following Schofield having called and said he had stolen a vehicle from Quakertown, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail, police said. The vehicle was returned to the owner undamaged, police said.
SUSPICIOUS PERSON REPORT — Officers were dispatched to the area of 4th and Market streets on Oct. 29 for a report of a man taking pictures of a young female, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The 76-year-old man, who lives in the area, said he takes photos often and gave the officers his camera to view the photos, police said. No photos of the child were seen and none of the photos were criminal in nature, police said. The man was strongly advised that taking photos of any child without parental permission is not proper in these times and he appeared to understand, police said. He does not have a criminal history, is not a registered sex offender and did not violate any current laws, police said. The crime of stalking could be considered if there were a continuation of this type of behavior, but it does not apply to this one incident, police said.