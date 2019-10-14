POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE — Jeremy Kidd, 34, of Sellersville, was charged with possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after an investigation by Pennridge Regional Police Department and Perkasie Borough Police Department of persons with active warrants at a business on Old Bethlehem Pike in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The arrest took place on Oct. 2, police said.
BURGLARY — A daytime burglary was reported at 2:28 p.m. Oct. 7 in the 500 block of Lawn Avenue in Sellersville, Perkasie Borough Police Department said. The homeowner reported he returned home in the afternoon and found several items had been taken, police said. Anyone who notices suspicious persons or vehicles is asked to report it, police said.
GRANT — A $1,500 grant has been received from Walmart Giving!, Hilltown Township Police Department said. The grant will be used to purchase portable breath testers used by officers in the field to assist in the enforcement of alcohol related offenses, police said.