HATFIELD — Pennridge Ice Hockey Club Captain Blake Stewart says it's all about being a community and having each other's back.
That's what he, Assistant Captain Connor Frisch and their teammates wanted to show when they turned their Jan. 22 match against Quakertown at Hatfield Ice Arena into a fundraiser to help two fellow Pennridge students who were seriously injured in a crash on their way to school, he said.
Sisters 17-year-old and 15-year-old Abigail Boleski were trapped in their vehicle and had to be extricated following the crash a little before 7 a.m. January 17 in the 700 block of South Perkasie Road in Hilltown, information in police releases and social media said. Lexi was taken by ambulance to Lehigh Valley Hospital and Abigail taken by medical helicopter to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
The accident happened after Lexi swerved to avoid a trash can that had blown into the street and the vehicle hit a utility pole, the teens' mother, Alysia Boleski, said in a social media posting.
Information about the injuries received, along with updates, are posted on the "Help with medical bills for Abigail & Lexi" GoFundMe page started by a neighbor of the Boleski family.
Pennridge won the match 10-0, but that wasn't the most important thing about the night, Stewart said.
"We just wanted to raise money to help the girls out and have everybody come out and support the girls," he said. "We felt terrible about what happened and wanted to help."
He and Frisch were both always taught to do the right thing and put others before yourself, which led to the idea for the fundraiser, he said.
A raffle held at the match raised about $1,500 to be added to the GoFundMe contributions, he said. As of the evening of Jan. 23, more than $23,000 had been raised toward the GoFundMe's $30,000 goal.
Abigail had pelvic surgery on Jan. 23, with a screw inserted to stabilize the fracture, according to the GoFundMe page.
"She will continue to be immobile for one month while it heals. The breathing tube was also removed today and because her breaths are shallow from being weak and intubated for so long they have her in a mask to provide extra air support. She is complaining of back pain but overall making good progress!" the update given that day said.
Stewart said he was in contact with Lexi after the Jan. 22 match. She has been released from the hospital and is at home recovering while awaiting expected surgery, the GoFundMe page said.
"She's just very grateful about how everybody's coming together and helping," he said.
"We have her back," Stewart said. "The whole community has her back."