WEST ROCKHILL — Pennridge Regional Police Commission wants to take a new look at the split in the service received and payments made by the two towns it covers.
"For the last few years, we've been running the services unequal between the two townships with West Rockhill getting more services, East Rockhill getting less services. I'd like to take another look at that now," commission Chairman Jim Miller said at the Jan. 22 commission meeting.
"I'd like to have the Public Safety Committee take three months and just go out and do a study and make sure we're on the right path or make any recommendations for any changes that they feel could be done," he said. "Maybe at this point, we need to go back to 50-50, maybe not. I don't know."
The Public Safety Committee consists of Police Chief Rodney Blake, East Rockhill Township Manager Marianne Morano and West Rockhill Township Manager Greg Lippincott.
For a number of years, the towns had an agreement under which each received an equal amount of patrol time and paid the same amount for coverage. Beginning in 2015, after more than a year of squabbling over the fairest and most affordable way to share the costs, during which East Rockhill considered leaving Regional, the agreement was changed to the current one in which West Rockhill pays 54 percent and East Rockhill 46 percent. Both East and West Rockhill hiked their taxes in 2015, citing increased police costs as the major reason as the police budget, which had been kept level by the two towns for several years previously, was raised.
The department's 2020 budget includes $1,079,997 in payments from West Rockhill and $919,997 from East Rockhill.
The change from a 50-50 split in the costs and service also altered the agreement on the police commission make-up. Under the previous agreement, the three person board had a rotating schedule under which there were two members from West Rockhill and one from East Rockhill one year followed by a year in which there were two members from East Rockhill and one from West Rockhill.
Under the current agreement, West Rockhill has two commission members and East Rockhill one each year.
West Rockhill Board of Supervisors members Miller and David Collingwood are the West Rockhill representatives to the commission this year. East Rockhill Board of Supervisors member Gary Volovnik is the East Rockhill representative.
With the January 22 meeting being the commission's first of the year, reorganization was held with Miller chosen as chairman and Volovnik as vice chairman.
During his monthly report on department activity, Blake also gave year-ending statistics including the department having had 6,510 calls for service in 2019 compared to 6,664 in 2018; 490 reported crimes in 2019 compared to 460 the previous year; and having filed 219 criminal charges in 2019 compared to 213 the previous year.
"Our criminal charges went up, our offenses went up, but our calls for service went down and our accidents went down," Blake had said when he reviewed the numbers at the Jan. 15 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
There was not a drastic change in the numbers, though, he said.
"Crime's cyclical in nature, so it ebbs and flows," he said.