WEST ROCKHILL — Pennridge Regional Police Commission members have gotten their first look at the numbers for what will become the department's 2020 budget.
Under the proposal, the budget could increase by 2.6 percent, Pennridge Regional Police Chief Rodney Blake said following the commission's Aug. 28 meeting.
The board is still reviewing the numbers, though, and could make changes before the budget is finalized.
The increase in costs to the two townships that the department serves will depend on how much, or if, money for the budget is taken from department reserves, Blake said.
About $55,000 was taken from reserves for this year's $2.2 million budget. That budget is a little less than 1 percent more than last year's budget. The department serves East Rockhill and West Rockhill, with the majority if its funding coming from the two municipalities.
In another matter at the meeting, Blake said a letter of thanks was received from Richland Township Police Department Chief Richard Ficco Sr. for assistance from Pennridge Regional officers Donald Bartholomew and Daniel Forbes after an off-duty Lansdale police officer was stabbed July 5 in Richland Township while helping the Richland department make an arrest.
"Because of the actions of all officers involved, a dangerous suspect is off the street," Blake read from the letter of thanks.