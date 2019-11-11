Perkasie Borough Council seeks Borough residents who would be interested in volunteering to serve on various appointed Boards, Commissions and Authorities, the borough said in a release.
The following positions offer a unique opportunity to serve your community and learn more about municipal services:
- 1 resident for a five year term to the Perkasie Regional Authority
- 2 residents for four year terms to the Perkasie Planning Commission
- 1 resident for five year term to the Perkasie Zoning Hearing Board
- 2 residents for three years terms to the Perkasie Zoning Hearing Board as alternates
- 2 residents to Perkasie Industrial Development Authority Board
- 1 resident for a one year term to the Vacancy Board
- 4 residents for three year terms to the Perkasie Parks and Recreation Board
- 1 resident for a five year term to the Property Maintenance Code Board of Appeals
Interested Perkasie Borough residents should apply by letter addressed to the Borough Office, 620 W. Chestnut Street, Perkasie or by calling Donna Benner at the Borough Office at 215-257-5065. An optional application form and description of each position is available on line at perkasieborough.org
The Borough maintains a file of interested residents that is referred to from time to time as various positions become available. While several of these positions may be filled by individuals seeking reappointments, all residents are encouraged to apply for future consideration.