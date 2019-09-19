PERKASIE — A dog was killed and its owner is living with family members after a house fire in the 100 block of S. 3rd Street Wednesday afternoon, Perkasie Police Department reported on its Facebook page.
The department was dispatched to the fire at 4:48 p.m., it said.
"The involved building is a group of row homes containing three residences. Officers arrived and found the rear of an end row house fully engulfed in flames. Flames eventually spread to the rear of the middle unit which was vacant. The unit on the opposite end was not damaged," the posting said.
Perkasie Fire Company and several other area fire companies responded to the fire, police said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the posting said.
A Gofundme page "In Honor of Maggie who lost her life," was started following the fire.
"My neighbor lost everything in this horrific house fire including his beloved German Shepherd, Maggie," the page says. In less than a day, it had raised almost twice its $1,000 goal.
"A wonderful Community has come together to help a neighbor who has suffered a traumatic loss," an update said.
"Continued support is requested as the emotional and financial hardships of this loss stretch far beyond what we have collected," the update said.