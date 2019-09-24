Perkasie’s annual Fall Festival will take place from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. The festival takes place in both the town center, and in Menlo Park. The event sites are linked by a free bus, or visitors can enjoy the short walk between the two locations.
The theme of this year’s event is “Fall Football.” Visitors are invited to a football toss, photo ops and autographs with the Pennridge RAMs team. Pennridge Green Jackets and RAMs Cheer teams perform in the town center at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Win prizes in the wing-eating and pie-eating contests or the new corn hole tournament (pre-registration encouraged). Roaming crazy-hair artists will give you an Eagles/ Pennridge hair makeover. Entertainment in the town center and football-themed crafts at Menlo are all new attractions this year.
As every year, families will find lots of free fun at Menlo Park, including a petting zoo, balloon twisting, face painting, and (weather permitting) the Boing gymnastics Tumble Track and pony rides (small fee). Free fall-themed crafts are under one park pavilion, and scarecrow decorating is under the other. Families are welcome to build and enter a scarecrow in this popular contest (one per family please, while supplies last, or bring your own). Judging is at 3 p.m. with prizes announced at 3:30 p.m. Perkasie’s historic Carousel is open for the day. Food options at Menlo Park this year include BBQ, waffles, popcorn and the Carousel and Rita’s Water Ice snack stand offerings.
Perkasie’s town center plays host to lots of free activities, including tractor rides, a large outdoor games area with oversized Jenga and Connect 4 games, a 9-hole mini golf course and the Revivals Block Party. Pumpkin decorating is on N. 7th St alongside a new sidewalk chalk art installation and a Perkasie fire truck. A new wing eating contest at 2:30 p.m. is followed by the ever-popular pie eating contest at 3:15 p.m. Musical entertainment is provided by the Bucks County Folk Song Society, Mudfroot and student group UBACE. Visitors to the town center can enter to win large raffle baskets with prizes generously donated by local businesses. All this, plus tons of food, and a large craft and vendor fair. Town center stores and eateries are open with shopping and dining specials.
“We are excited to share so many new attractions this year, and very grateful that we are able to share so many free and fun activities with our community,” said Borough Manager Andrea Coaxum.
Perkasie Borough would like to acknowledge the following Premium Sponsors for their continuing support of the Fall Festival: A&T Chevrolet-Subaru, American Heritage Federal Credit Union, Dunkin’ Donuts, First Student, Gilmore & Associates, Penn Community Bank and ServPro Upper Bucks.
A number of roads are subject to parking restrictions and temporary closure for the event. A full list of affected roads is available on the borough’s website at http://perkasieborough.org/our-events/fallfestival/. ADA parking is available at the Menlo Aquatics Center parking lot and in the Borough Hall parking lot in the town center. The most up to date information is available at the Fall Festival event page on the Perkasie Borough Facebook page.
Questions to Linda Reid, Borough Event Coordinator at events@perkasieborough.org