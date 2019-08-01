PERKASIE — Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Ryan Saxton is asked to contact Perkasie Borough Police Department at 215-257-6876, the department said in a Facebook posting.
Saxton has been missing since he left a Perkasie home at midnight on July 13, police said. He previously lived in Quakertown for 12 years and recently moved to Macungie, police said.
In a July 30 update, the department said the FBI is now assisting in the investigation.
Saxton was described as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes; 5-foot, 10 inches tall; and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans, police said.