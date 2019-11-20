PERKASIE — This year's Perkasie Christmas tree lighting ceremonies will be 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
"Now in its 110th year, the traditional ceremony began in 1909 and is officially the oldest community tree lighting ceremony in the United States," the borough website says.
Attractions for the evening include a heated entertainment tent with carols and rocking holiday music; free horse and carriage rides; a visit from Mary Poppins and Bert; a strolling 10-foot tall elf on stilts; aerial and acrobatic performances by AcroDynamics; a roving barbershop quartet, Ring the Rafters; food trucks and stalls and town center restaurant specials; and live store window displays, special art exhibits and all day shopping specials in town, the site says.
At 5:15 p.m., Mayor John Hollenbach recites "T'was the Night Before Christmas."
At 5:30 p.m., Pennridge school singing groups perform.
At 6 and 7:30 p.m., there will be a "Nutcracker" excerpt on Market Street.
At 6:15 and 7:20 p.m., Mike Greer & Co. performs.
Santa arrives at 7 p.m.
Photos with Santa begin at 7:30 p.m.
One lucky child will be chosen to climb onto the stage and flip the switch to light the tree. Every child who brings a non-perishable food item for Pennridge FISH is entered into a drawing, the winner of which will flip the switch.
Doug Kramer's Nostalgic Holiday Train Display will be at the Perkasie Electric Department, 120 N. 7th Street, noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7.
Local churches will be open with seasonal displays and events, along with hot cocoa and cookies.
The annual tree ornament, organized by the Perkasie Towne Improvement Association, will be on sale the evening of the tree lighting.
The Perkasie Historical Society Museum, at 513 W. Walnut Street, will be open 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
Admission to the museum is free; donations appreciated. The display will include an operating model train. There will also be photographs and artifacts from Perkasie during the holiday season along with a reading of Chris Van Allburg's "Polar Express" at 4:30 p.m., a Perkasie Historical Society release said.
The Perkasie Carousel at Third and Park Avenue, which is operated by Perkasie Historical Society, will be open noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 with a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
"Free rides and free hot chocolate are the Perkasie Historical Society's gift back to the community," the release said.
Parking restrictions for the tree lighting ceremonies begin at 2 p.m., followed by road closures from 3 to 8:30 p.m.
The borough website lists the following streets that will be closed to traffic and must be cleared of all vehicles:
• 7th St. from Chestnut St. to Arch St.
• 6th St. from Chestnut St. to Market St.
• Market St. from 8th St. to 6th St.
• Chestnut St. from 7th St. to 6th St.
• Market Alley closed at 7th St.
ADA parking for the event is in the borough hall parking lot at 7th St. and Chestnut St. Please access from 7th St.
A list of sponsors is posted on the borough's website.