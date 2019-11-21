PERKASIE — Every Tuesday in November and December (through December 17) at 5 and 6:15 p.m., the Soup Kitchen at Revivals Outreach Center in Perkasie opens its doors to the community for two family-style meals free of charge.
"The chef-prepared meals are for anyone who desires a home cooked meal in a safe, warm and comfortable environment. There are no requirements for attendees such as payment or registration, they are simply to show up and dig in!" Revivals said in a release.
At each sitting, Adam Mellor of Revivals shares a brief message of encouragement from the Bible, while a team of volunteers are available to pray for anyone who would like it.
"The mission of this soup kitchen is to refresh individuals by feeding those who are hungry and nourish the soul," the release said.
The Soup Kitchen at Revivals has served more than 5,000 plates of food, and had guests such as Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz join the team in serving.
Information: RevivalsOC.com or call (215) 257-3375.