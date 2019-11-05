Four incumbents will be returning for another term on Pennridge School Board and be joined by a newcomer on their team.
Joan Cullen, Ryan Gerhart, Sherry L. Thompson, David A. Reiss, Sr. and Megan Banis-Clemens, who ran as the Pennridge First team and were on the Republican ballot, were all elected. All except Gerhart are incumbents. Banis-Clemens is currently board president.
The other team in the election for five four-year seats on the board consisted of Lisa Wilson, Kelley Peloquin, incumbent Peter Yarnell, Alex Rajan and Kyle Esposito, who ran as the One Pennridge team and were on the Democratic ballot.
Unofficial counts from the Bucks County website early on the morning of Nov. 6 showed Cullen with 7,266 votes, Gerhart with 7,003, Thompson with 7,019, Reiss with 7,111, Banis-Clemens with 7,019, Wilson with 5,979, Peloquin with 5,741, Yarnell with 5,872, Rajan with 5,497 and Esposito with 5,701.