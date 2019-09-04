PERKASIE — The first summer of re:VIVALS block parties included stops at Pennridge Community Day, the Perkasie Farmer's Market and three different parks.
"We've gone to parks, low income housing, community events," Adam Mellor, re:VIVALS director of outreach, said.
The goal is to show love and support for the community with a free event including food, drinks, crafts and games, he said.
"What kid doesn't love an inflatable?" Mellor asked rhetorically.
The Aug. 30 stop at Menlo Park was the final block party of the summer, but won't be the end of similar community activities, Mellor said.
Although not yet officially confirmed, those could include being in the Oct. 6 Perkasie Fall Festival, he said. Re:VIVALS is also hoping to have a Halloween event and looking forward to Perkasie's annual Christmas tree lighting, he said.
"Look for us to pop up in the community throughout the fall," Mellor said.
Information on the events will be included on the RevivalsOC Facebook page and Revivals_OC Instagram page, he said.
First Baptist Church of Perkasie turned the former restaurant on Ridge Road into the re:VIVALS Outreach Center, which includes food and counseling programs.
"We love people because God first loved us and we just want to share that love," Mellor said.
The Aug. 30 block party was one of the places free backpacks and school supplies were available for students, he said.
The 337 backpacks re:VIVALS received for distribution were collected at the Quakertown Chick-fil-A, he said.
Other free gifts for children distributed by re:VIVALS have included bicycles and Nerf guns, he said.
Two teams, including more than 20 volunteers, many of whom are teenagers, helped with the block parties, Mellor said.
The Aug. 30 block party had one of the teams, which had 13 members, 10 of whom were teens, he said.
"We love the opportunity to love our community," Mellor said. "That's why we do it. We want to bring the community together. We want to love them. We want to help the needs."
That doesn't mean re:VIVALS will always have an answer, he said, but the group will help and support people along the way.