PERKASIE — The support for Rise & Grind Cafè was obvious even before its Dec. 16 grand opening and ribbon cutting.
"Everybody has been super supportive and great," said Tina Ruston, co-owner with her husband, Jeff.
"It's so humbling and they really are spreading the word," she said. "Within the first 72 hours, we had over 1,000 followers on Facebook."
A photo posted on the Facebook page shows a crowd of people on hand for the soft opening held during the Dec. 7 tree lighting ceremonies in Perkasie.
"We are a coffee house, as well as breakfast and lunch cafè," Ruston, of Doylestown, said.
There are also to-go options and a pastry case with to-go items, she said.
The business hours are initially 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, but the Sunday hours may change, she said.
The new business fills the space in the American House building at Seventh and Market streets that was recently vacated by the closing of Down to Earth Cafè.
"It's one of the keystone properties in the borough and as part of our revitalization we want to welcome them and wish them the best," Perkasie's Community Development Director Steve Barth said at the ribbon cutting.
"We're very proud of you," he told the Rustons. "You did this in a very short time."
Borough officials helped accelerate the opening of the new business, he said.
The opening of the new business also represents a family affair, Barth said. Jeff Ruston's sister, Kelly Laustsen, a Perkasie resident, owns Bloom Flower Company, which is beside Rise & Grind in the American House.
Manager Laura Lewis and she will run the business, Tina Ruston said.
"I've been in this industry and also have an accounting background, so I've got the best of both worlds combined," she said.
Jeff Ruston also owns other businesses, she said.
Rise & Grind's grand opening and ribbon cutting was the second recently in the borough, Perkasie Towne Improvement Association information said.
The other was for Moxie on Main, a new dance instruction/fitness studio at 613 W. Market Street, the information said.