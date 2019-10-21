EAST ROCKHILL – East Rockhill resident and Bucks County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Robert Cormack is the newest member of the Pennridge School Board.
He was appointed at the board's Oct. 14 meeting to fill the seat left vacant in September by Melissa Kilderry's resignation. A little more than two years remains on that term.
Following the vote, Cormack thanked the board and outlined some of his background, including 45 years of economic development work, 30 of which were in Bucks County; more than 25 years involvement with technical schools; having been part of the group that worked on last year's new strategic plan for Pennridge; and long-term involvement with the Southeastern Pennsylvania Down Syndrome Society.
At the beginning of the meeting, Michael Miller, the board's solicitor, had outlined the law regarding appointing a new member to fill a vacancy.
The board has to fill the seat within 30 days of the start of the vacancy, he said.
There is no requirement that the board hold public interviews of the applicants and he doesn't know of any school boards that his firm works for that do hold public interviews, he said.
“In many districts that we work with, the board simply chooses somebody, votes on that person and announces it,” he said.
Public comment included a question of why public interviews of the applicants were not held.
Instead of doing interviews, the applicants were asked to answer written questions, board President Megan Banis-Clemens said.
“Giving candidates the opportunity to do their homework and thoroughly answer questions best fits what they will be asked to do as a board director,” she said. “We do not give board members new topics and say you have two minutes to save the world – go. This is not a Jeopardy game.”
Board members are given a lot of information that they must read and analyze before meetings, she said. The written application shows skill sets need to fill the board position, she said.
“I think we are best served by having their well thought-out answers,” Banis-Clemens said, “so we get a clear understanding of what each candidate has to offer.”
Applications and associated materials submitted are kept confidential and not posted online, she said.
The process used this year to fill the board vacancy was the same as when two new board members were appointed last year, board member Lisa Walters said.
The Pennridge board and administration have not posted applications publicly, but in the past, there were times applications were shared by others on social media, but not all the information was included, she said.
“It disappoints me when there's social media pages that point the finger that the school board is lacking transparency when I've noticed their lack of transparency on the information they pick and choose to share on their page,” Walters said.
Two of last year's applicants told her they had been contacted by someone after applying and were uncomfortable because they did not understand how he had known they were applicants or gotten their information, she said.
There have been requests that the district post all the applications, she said, but she would not feel comfortable doing so without first asking the applicants and, based on experience, she is not confident some members of the community would treat the applications in good faith.
The board would vote on each person nominated in the order the nominations were received, with the first person receiving a majority of the board votes (five) becoming the new board member, Banis-Clemens said before receiving nominations.
Three nominations were received. Cormack, who was the first nominated and voted on, received six votes – from Banis-Clemens, Joan Cullen, William Krause, David Reiss, Sherry Thompson and Lisa Walters – ending the voting.
“We received very qualified applications and so it was really difficult to make a decision,” Banis-Clemens said. “There's no right or wrong answer as far as who the best candidate is to serve or what factors are important to each board member when making a decision.”
She said she was looking for someone who brings a different skill set to the board and is involved in the district.
Cullen said she, too, looked at the overall board and what different skills could be added by the new board member. Cormack's economic development experience and knowledge of the marketable job skills students need were important to her, she said.
Board member Peter Yarnell said there have been about 10 people appointed to the board in the time he's been on it.
“Certainly in the first 25 years that I served, all those involved the interview process that's been talked about so much here tonight. I believe that that process worked very well,” he said.
The interviews were done in public, and members of the public were allowed to comment on the questions and responses, he said.
Yarnell said he knew Cormack, who had previously been an applicant, but did not know some of the other applicants.
“I don't feel like just getting a resume and an application really gets you to know those, so I much prefer that previous process and I would recommend the board go back to it,” he said.
He said he also thinks that the names of the applicants should be made public, but not personal information.
“I think the public deserves to know who we are considering for such a position,” he said.
There were seven applicants for the opening, he said.
Some of the board members said they felt rushed with having only a month to make the appointment, which didn't give time for a review and change of the appointment process.
Walters said she thinks the board should discuss the appointment process at a board retreat at a time when there isn't any vacancy.
Banis-Clemens said she's seen deliberately misleading social media posts about herself and heard that people were called at work and threatened because of social media disagreements.
“I do not want to subject people who want to step up and do something positive in this community and volunteer for a position on this board to that kind of behavior. I actually know some good people who said: I'm not applying for that, I saw what they did to people last time,” she said.
“It prevents good people with good intentions from stepping up,” Banis-Clemens said, “and so I just think that that's a shame and I think that in this community, people need to learn to respect different people's opinions and be honest and nice to each other.”
Video of the entire school board meeting is posted on YouTube.