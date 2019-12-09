SELLERSVILLE — Property tax bills will increase 12.5 percent for the 2020 budget given final approval at Sellersville Borough Council's Dec. 9 meeting.
"What's proposed is to add an additional three mill real estate tax for fire protection purposes," Borough Manager David Rivet said prior to the vote. "This is monies that would go directly for fire protection in the borough of Sellersville."
All other tax rates and sewer and trash collection rates remain the same, he said.
With the three mill addition to the existing 24 mills for the general fund, the new total tax rate is 27 mills. For a home assessed at $21,705, which budget information says is the average Sellersville assessment, the borough property tax bill will be $586.04. Each mill equals $1 of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Included in the $2,742,200 of budgeted general fund spending for next year are $336,900 for administration, $1,084,600 for policing (Sellersville contracts with Perkasie for police coverage), $511,100 for contracted trash pick-ups, $271,800 for highways, $66,600 for street lighting, and $142,000 for parks and playgrounds.
The three mill fire protection tax is budgeted to bring in $116,000, but the amount of additional funding for the fire company will actually be about $95,000, Rivet said.
A $7,200 per year block grant to the fire company that has come from the borough budget, as well as another $10,000 payment from the borough budget to the fire company, will next year start coming from the fire protection tax instead of the general fund, he said.
Approval for the 2019 block grant was given at the Dec. 9 meeting.
The borough has provided the block grant for the past few years, Rivet said. The fire company distributes the money to eligible firefighters who have performed various duties throughout the year that qualify for the money, he said.
Sellersville chose to offer the block grant, rather than giving tax breaks, after the state authorized the programs to try to encourage more people to become volunteer firefighters, he said.
With the start of the new fire protection tax, the $101,100 budgeted from the general fund for fire protection in 2019 decreases to $55,100 in 2020. The general fund payments that remain are for expenses such as hydrant fees and firefighter workman's compensation coverage, as well as the electric bills for the fire siren, Rivet said.