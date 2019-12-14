SELLERSVILLE — The borough and American Legion Nase-Kraft Post 255 are looking for a sign on how to reach an agreement about signs.
Representatives of the post came to the Dec. 9 Sellersville Borough Council meeting after a zoning violation notice was issued for the portable signs used to advertise events open to the public at the post, Craig Wilhelm, president of the post's board of directors, said.
"This is the only way that we can advertise our events other than our Facebook page," Wilhelm said.
The signs help the Legion and businesses in the borough, he said.
"Just like other veterans' organizations, our business has decreased and we need the use of these signs to advertise our events," he said.
The post is a community organization that gives back to the local community $30,000 to $40,000 a year, he said.
"We must donate the money back each year from our small games of chance money," Wilhelm said.
Contributions included a $500 donation to this year's Winterfest, he said.
"We believe that the lack of using these portable signs will affect other businesses in the borough," Wilhelm said. "These signs make the borough look alive and busy."
Frank Brown, a district commander and past commander of the Nase-Kraft post, said he's lived in Sellersville all 66 years of his life.
"We've had signs out there the whole time I lived in Sellersville, and now they're gonna take them all away," he said.
"I just think we should reconsider," he said, "what you're gonna lose in the borough."
Council President Lois Dodson said the borough appreciates what the Legion post does and that it was not the only one to receive a sign violation notice.
"This is coming out of our efforts for the revitalization of downtown," she said.
The signs can interfere with the aesthetics of the downtown area, she said. Council will take the post's considerations into account, though, she said.
Council member Donald Crouthamel said a consultant had presented a slide show with pictures of the downtown.
"What really jumped out at me out of all the pictures was just the incredible proliferation of signs throughout the entire downtown area," he said. "Virtually every business had small signs, big signs, banners, this, that, which technically violated the ordinance."
Council wants the borough to look like the kind of area people want to visit and shop in, he said.
"We have to do something about the signage. That's just my personal observation," Crouthamel said.
Businesses thrive with signs and not allowing signs jeopardizes business, another post representative said.
"We're not saying you can't have signs, but we're saying that there are requirements as to how those signs need to be constructed, how large they can be, whether they are attached to the building or not, so that would be the objective to find a way to create a sign which is within the letter of the code," Crouthamel said.
Many of the signs are on the sidewalk and block persons in a wheelchair from using the sidewalk, council member Alex Potoczny said.
"The signs we put out, the back of the sign is actually on our property a little bit. We do not block the sidewalk," Wilhelm said.
Dodson said council will take the comments into consideration and see if there's a creative way to find a solution.
Discussion could continue at the council's work session the following week, she said after the Legion members had left.
Borough Manager David Rivet said he and Randy White, the borough's solicitor, have been discussing the sign ordinance.
Dodson said maybe suggestions could be made for how the signs can be done within the rules, but the rules must be the same for everyone.
"We can't make an exception for one organization without setting a precedent," she said.
"I would say encourage the continuation of the discussion" with the Legion, she said. "They are an important part of our community and we'll do what we can. We're not gonna break the law. We're not gonna give them different treatment than anyone else, but we can at least see if there's something we can come up with."
One of the suggestions raised was to have a community sign that would advertise events happening in the borough.
About 20 notices of sign violations were sent out, but that's not the number of properties involved because in some cases the notices were sent to multiple owners of the same property, Rivet said.