Sellersville
Winterfest heralds in holiday season
The weather was brisk but fair for Sellersville’s 21st Annual Winterfest, held Tuesday, December 3rd in a town-wide celebration.
Crowds of people gathered outside the Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department by 6:30 p.m., waiting for the festivities to begin. The tree-lighting ceremony was opened with remarks by Lois Dodson of the Sellersville Borough Council, and PA Representative Craig Staats, R-145.
This was followed by the arrival of Santa Claus via firetruck, and he and Mrs. Claus held court at the fire house for the remainder of the evening, dispensing candy canes and being part of numerous family photos.
Festive trolleys ferried passengers up and down Main Street to participating businesses in town, collecting as fares non-perishable food items for Pennridge F.I.S.H. food pantry. Some of the businesses that stayed open to provide refreshments and entertainment included BuxMont Awards (which also had a photo booth), Callowhill Furniture, KeyBank, Maximal Strength Conditioning, Modern Male, Picker’s Junction, Sellersville Theater 1894 (which showed holiday cartoons and featured the “Got Strings Orchestra”), Stella’s House Blend Cafè (which hosted the Jazz Sanctuary Band), and Vita Essential Salon.
St. Paul’s United Church of Christ featured a Caribbean Christmas, with “Caribbean Steel Rhythms” drum band. St. Michael’s Lutheran Church also had music with Christmas carols and the New Creation Band. The Sellersville Museum displayed its annual Christmas Tree Forest Exhibition with trees decorated thematically by local organizations.
There were kids’ crafts at the fire house, sponsored by the Schoolhouse Learning Center, music by the St. Paul’s UCC Brass Ensemble, and give-aways and free food at the booths set up in the fire house apparatus room, including goodies by the A & N Diner, Faith Baptist Church, J.T. Bankers, Hidden Meadows on the Ridge, Landis Supermarket, Nace State Farm Insurance Agency, the Sellersville Revitalization Committee, Schoolhouse Learning Center, TerraVida Holistic Center, The Washington House/Sellersville Theater, and the Sellersville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.