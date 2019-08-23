WEST ROCKHILL — A posting that was subsequently removed from a park sign has township officials at odds.
The posting, on the sign at the township's James Memorial Park, was for the Aug. 23 craft beer night at the Holiday House pool.
In answer to a question at the Aug. 21 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting about why the posting had been removed, board Chairman Don Duvall said some people thought it was inappropriate.
"There were those who wanted it removed because it involved announcing alcohol, and alcohol is not allowed in the park," Duvall said.
Although the posting said the event was at "HH," some people might not have known that meant it was at Holiday House, he said.
The Holiday House pool, which is in West Rockhill, is jointly owned by Sellersville and West Rockhill and is operated by the West Rockhill-Sellersville Joint Recreation Authority.
Jim Miller, who is a West Rockhill board member and chairman of the joint authority, listed several other events in the area in which alcoholic beverages are available on public property.
"Let's not forget that we raffle off wine right here in the park for Septemberfest," he said.
Board member Jay Keyser said his objection to the posting was because the sign should have been used to advertise the Aug. 24 movie in the park, "Secret Life of Pets."
Both events were listed on the park sign, Miller said.
Keyser agreed both events were on the sign, but said the movie should have been the only one posted.
"Why?" Miller asked.
"So that people are focusing on the movie in the park," Keyser said.
"If you want to advertise the beer fest, advertise it down at the Holiday House pool," Keyser said.
"We did," Miller said.
The movie in the park wasn't advertised at the pool, though, Keyser said.
"No one asked us to. If they had, we would've," Miller said.
All three board members should have been involved in the decision of whether the posting was removed, but Duvall and Keyser made the decision without his involvement, Miller said.
Keyser said he initially contacted Township Manager Greg Lippincott with his concerns and that Miller had replied to an email on the matter.
Duvall said he talked to Lippincott, David Reiss and Suzanne Clarke before the posting was removed. Reiss is chairman of the West Rockhill Park & Recreation Committee. Clarke is a member of both the township committee and the joint authority.
"If you were gonna put the sign up there, somebody should've had a conversation with Greg or with Dave to get agreement to put that sign up there and that was not done," Duvall said. "The problem is common sense didn't prevail and it should have, so we're gonna have to put a policy in place so everybody understands how you put information on what signs."
"That's a community sign for community events," Miller said. "This is a community event."
"It's a park sign for James Memorial Park," Keyser said.
Miller said he agrees with Duvall a policy is needed, but said the pool, township, West Rockhill Historical Society and the park all use the sign to advertise their activities.
There needs to be discussion beforehand of things to be posted on the sign, which didn't happen in this case, Duvall said.
In other matters at the meeting:
• The board approved a motion that no political booths will be allowed at Septemberfest, which will be Sunday, September 29 in James Memorial Park.
• The board authorized a lease agreement to have the West Rockhill Township Historical Society lease the James house. The township-owned house adjoins James Memorial Park and was previously used as Pennridge Regional Police Department's headquarters.
• The Holiday House pool will again have a doggie dip on its final day of the season, Miller said. The doggie dip will be 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, September 2, he said.
"Last year, I think we had 100 dogs or something. It was immense. It was huge," he said.