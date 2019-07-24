WEST ROCKHILL — Speeding drivers passing his Gold Mine Road home in West Rockhill have become an untenable situation, resident Bill Zalesky this week told the Pennridge Regional Police Commission.
"It's been that way for awhile, so much so that a couple years ago, I had to remove my mailbox because my mother-in-law could not cross Gold Mine Road quick enough for the speeders to go up and down the road," he said.
Now he has grandchildren who like to play sports, he said.
"When that ball goes out to the road, my heart goes in my mouth," Zalesky said.
Drivers see the ball and just speed on by, he said.
"They come around so fast, up and down at all hours of the day," Zalesky said.
Pennridge Regional Police Sgt. Tim Maloney said the department will set up some speed checks.
The speed limit on Gold Mine Road is 25 miles per hour, Zalesky said. It was lowered to that from the previous 35 mile per hour limit in August of 2017, according to a News-Herald article at the time.
There's also a problem with drivers ignoring the stop sign on Gold Mine Road at Barndt Road, resident David Collingwood said.
"They're coming down Gold Mine, they're glancing to the left and they just keep going," he said.
"It's almost like they have a yield sign onto Barndt," Collingwood said. "They just keep going."
There is a stop sign, but many drivers instead do a rolling stop, he said.
In another traffic and roads-related matter, Maloney said the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had earlier in the day replaced a large pipe under Allentown Road in the area of Homestead Campground.
"They actually shut the road down, dug it all out and replaced all the pipe," he said.
The road was open again that night, but would be closed for a portion of the following day, he said.
Additional work might also be done on the ditches, although that had not yet been confirmed, Maloney said.
At the July 17 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting, board member Jay Keyser, who is also a Pennridge Regional Police Commission member, raised concerns about storms earlier in the month having eroded parts of Allentown Road.
"It literally, just from the water, had actually dug under the road," Maloney said at the July 17 meeting.
"It's not wide enough to really allow for that erosion to happen," Keyser said.
Concerns about traffic safety on narrow, winding Allentown Road, which is a state road, have frequently been raised by West Rockhill Township officials in the past.
The erosion problem happened because ditches were not cleaned out, which sent the water elsewhere, Keyser and Maloney said at the July 17 meeting.