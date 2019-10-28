SELLERSVILLE — The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Bucks has been granted $426,675 through the state's Industrial Sites Reuse Program (ISRP) for site remediation at the former Sellersville Landfill Site, an Oct. 23 release from Gov. Tom Wolf's office said.
"ISRP funds will be used for soil remediation, soil sampling and analysis, surface water sampling and analysis, groundwater monitoring, and well abandonment. Once remediated, the RDA plans to reuse the site for residential purposes," the release said.
The history of the site dates back to the early 1900s, Jeff Darwak, the RDA's executive director, said in a telephone interview.
Users of the site included the former U.S. Gauge/Ametek, he said.
"It has a long history and now we're involved to clean up what's remaining and get it back to productive use," Darwak said.
"ISRP provides loans and grants for environmental assessments and remediation carried out by eligible applicants who did not cause or contribute to the contamination. The program is designed to foster the cleanup of environmental contamination at industrial sites, thereby bringing blighted land into productive reuse," the release from Wolf's office said.
The company that previously owned the property no longer exists, Darwak said.
"There's no viable owner for the property, which is how we ended up getting involved," he said.
He said there's no date set yet for when the clean-up will occur, but it's expected to be next year.
Joel Bolstein, the RDA's environmental solicitor, said the RDA has been doing similar work for more than 20 years.
One of its projects was at the former Stainless Inc. property on 9th Street in Perkasie that was redeveloped for First Savings Bank of Perkasie, he said. First Savings has since merged into Penn Community Bank.
Six other ISRP grants in five other counties were announced at the same time as the Sellersville Landfill one.
"Refurbishing an old property for the benefit of the community is a vital step in attracting business investment and job creation," Wolf said in the release. "These projects will provide a clean and safe environment for communities and businesses to use for years to come."