WEST ROCKHILL — The township's legal battles against a proposed Adelphia Gateway pipeline compressor station on Rich Hill Road continue.
Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved an air quality permit for the facility. The township appealed that decision to the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board, which in September dismissed the appeal, saying it did not have jurisdiction in the matter and referring it to federal appeals court.
At the West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors Oct. 16 meeting, the board approved having a new appeal filed.
During public comment, resident Anthony Boegner thanked the board for making that decision.
"I agree and I feel that the monetary cost in this action is well worth it considering the impacts on the township, the environment and the quality of life of the current residents and future generations of the township," he said.
Resident Christine Shelly, who said her family and others have filed legal appeals of their own, also thanked the board.
"Thank you for standing up for the citizens of this community," she said, "for our right to clean air and clean water and the natural environment that we love here in Bucks County."
The planned compressor station on a 1.5-acre property is part of converting an existing pipeline from oil to natural gas. The line runs from western New Jersey to Marcus Hook. Residents have raised concerns about the compressor station including noise, vibrations, pollution and safety issues.
West Rockhill officials have previously said that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, not the municipality, has authority over the pipeline and the compressor station application, but the township is attempting to do what it can to assist the residents with their concerns.