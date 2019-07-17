WEST ROCKHILL — New rules to control Airbnb-type short term rentals are in the works.
"We've had some issues with some areas of the township with the cars parking on the streets, a lot of people being there and this particular place being rented out every weekend," West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors member Jay Keyser said at the July 17 township meeting.
"I've had some calls from concerned residents on Tower Road," he said. "I think we need to look at doing what some other townships have done."
The township has gotten copies of ordinances from other towns, he said, asking that township solicitor Mary Eberle prepare one for West Rockhill.
"I'd like Mary to draft something for us to look at so that we can prepare an ordinance to try to protect the current residents of the township that are being affected by this behavior, I should say sometimes nuisance," Keyser said.
Following unanimous approval of that motion by the three-person board, Keyser said he'd also like to see an ordinance prepared to not allow parking on Tower Road.
"The road is not wide enough for cars to be parking up there, and if there are cars parked on Tower Road, it's difficult for traffic to pass both ways," he said.
The proposed parking ban would be for both sides of the street, he said.
That motion also passed unanimously.
In a separate matter, board member Jim Miller noted the recent reopening of the Pennridge Community Center, which had been closed for renovations following a burst pipe this past winter that caused extensive damage. Miller said the center is asking that the contribution the township generally makes later in the year be given now instead.
"I am more than in favor of giving them the money early," Miller said.
The board unanimously agreed to have its $2,500 contribution made now.