WEST ROCKHILL — This is the 25th year for West Rockhill's annual Septemberfest.
"That's kinda cool, a big deal," David Reiss, chairman of the West Rockhill Park & Recreation Committee, said at the September 18 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
It will be noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 at James Memorial Park on Ridge Road.
"Bring your kids, bring your family. It's gonna be a fun event," Reiss said.
Information on Septemberfest, including the lineup of events, is available at www.westrockhilltownship.org.
The schedule includes the Pledge of Allegiance and patriotic songs at noon; the North Pennsmen performing while roaming the park 12:30 to 2 p.m.; the Fitzpatrick School of Irish Dancers 1:30 to 2 p.m.; and Caribbean Steel Rhythms 2 to 4 p.m.
Other listed activities include pumpkin painting, clowns with balloons, pony rides, horse and wagon rides, face painting, a magician, caricature drawings. train rides around the park, food and a silent auction.
"We're gonna have special dedications, special people that are gonna be there," to help celebrate the 25th anniversary, Reiss said.
"I heard rumors that Ferrous is gonna be there," Reiss said. Ferrous is the mascot for the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs, the Triple-A minor league team for the Philadelphia Phillies.
"We have a lot of things basically for the community," Reiss said. "What we've been able to do for the last 25 years is put on an event for the community, so we appreciate the volunteers that come out every year."
Because of issues that arose other places, there should be no political solicitation allowed at Septemberfest, he said.
"I don't think it's appropriate," he said. "It's a day for people to go enjoy the day. It's not about getting somebody in your face asking questions."
"It's a very worthy thing," Mary Eberle, the township's solicitor, said about the suggestion, "but there's Constitutional issues, especially with regards to political free speech."
Reiss said he understands, but said, "We want it to be a community day and we want it to be a community event, so we want everybody to have fun without having anybody in their face."
Later in the meeting, both sides accused the other of playing politics at township meetings in regards to debate over township-paid health insurance for the township supervisors and their spouses.
In a telephone interview on September 23, Eberle said she was still reviewing the law regarding political solicitation at Septemberfest and no decision had yet been made.
In August, the board voted to prohibit political booths at Septemberfest after board member Jay Keyser said there were issues with political booths at this year's Pennridge Community Day. The ban on booths does not mean candidates cannot attend Septemberfest and talk to people there, the board said at the time.