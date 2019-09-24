WEST ROCKHILL — After reviewing the draft version of a proposed short-term rental ordinance, the West Rockhill Township Planning Commission is recommending it be adopted, planning commission Chairman Chris Derstine said at the Sept. 18 West Rockhill Township Board of Supervisors meeting.
The ordinance, which would regulate short-term home rentals, such as Airbnb, is needed because of ongoing problems with a house on a private road off Tower Road that is rented out as a "party house," township officials said in August.
"If this ordinance is passed, short-term rentals would only be allowed in our commercial district," Derstine said.
That means the short-term rentals would be allowed in the same zoning district as hotels or motels, Mary Eberle, the township's solicitor, said. Bed and breakfasts are allowed in some residential zoning districts, but the short-term rentals would only be in the commercial district, she said.
Tower Road resident Carolyn Hufnagle said the proposal wouldn't allow the short-term rentals in the area of the township in which she lives.
"We have had a long-term dream of eventually turning our home into an Airbnb because it's in a wonderful area. It's very accessible to Philadelphia and New York," Hufnagle said.
The plan was that they would probably leave it to their children to be turned into a short-term rental, she said, but now that may not be allowed.
"No, if that ordinance was passed, they wouldn't be allowed to do that," Eberle said.
The proposed ordinance was not part of that night's meeting, though, she said, and a public hearing would be held before the board votes on it. No date has been set for when a hearing and possible vote will take place.
The Sept. 18 meeting did include a vote on a proposal to not allow parking on Tower Road.
Hufnagle said she supports making the street no parking. In the 44 years she's lived there, she said, she's seen it "go from basically a one-and-a-half lane to trying to make it a two-lane road."
"I often think if a fire engine has to come up that road, I want them to get to my house, so I totally am in favor of the ordinance," she said.
The no parking may make it difficult for some people at times, such as for graduation parties, but they will have to make other arrangements, she said. Hufnagle also said speed limit signs should be added on the road.
Resident Shirley Miller said she opposed changing Tower Road to no parking and that it appeared the proposed change was being made because of parking in connection with the existing short-term rental.
"That's not the only reason," board member Jay Keyser said.
"There is an issue as far as cars being able to pass safely and stay on your side of the road," he said.
The idea of making Tower Road no parking was discussed for years, he said.
"Our primary concern is to make sure we can get fire trucks and emergency responders to your home if there's a problem," Keyser said.
"I just feel like if people are conscientious about if they have a party and they move over to the side, there just seems to be room. I've never been impeded," Tower Road resident Chris Erickson said.
"I don't like the no parking," she said. "Some people are gonna be really kind of landlocked."
The board unanimously voted to approve the no parking.
In another matter at the meeting, the board approved Magnetic Specialties, Inc.'s plans for a 4,800 square foot building behind its main building on an about two-acre property on Keystone Drive.
The new building will be used for storage and will not increase the amount of traffic coming to the business or the number of employees working there, Derstine said at the August 21 township meeting.
John Riebow, of Gorski Construction Engineers, Collegeville, and Mike Afflerbach, Magnetic Specialties president, outlined the plans at that meeting. Afflerbach said 18 people work in the building. The existing building is 14,390 square feet.
The new building will give the company more efficiencies and expand the useable floor space in the main building, Afflerbach said in a release.
"This expansion gives us 25-30% more production floor space, which is significant. When completed, we will have the flexibility to realign the space as needed for better efficiency," he said.
The business is described in the release as "a manufacturer of heavy-duty power supplies for the electric furnace industry, specialty transformers and reactors for various industries, and smaller specialty transformers for the electrical and electronic industry."