WEST ROCKHILL — Township supervisors have voted to end the practice of paying for elected officials' health insurance, an issue that has been simmering in the township for over a year.
Board Chairman Jim Miller reported at the Jan. 15 meeting that a vote was taken during the board's Jan. 6 reorganization to require board members who are elected or re-elected in future years to pay full cost if they choose to get health insurance through the township. The vote was 2-1 with Miller and new board member David Collingwood in favor and board member Jay Keyser opposed.
In the past, the cost of the insurance for the supervisors and their spouses was paid by the township. Under state law, the insurance coverage by the township is allowed, but West Rockhill was unique among local townships in actually having board members receive the benefit, residents who questioned the costs said.
In November, 2018, a group of township residents calling themselves the Committee of Five presented budget information showing that taxpayers in the municipality paid $401,166.28 during a five-year period for health insurance for the board members. At that meeting, Miller said he and his wife were covered by township insurance but switched to Medicare to bring down the cost of coverage for his family from $33,402.96 to $6,000.
The issue resurfaced in September of 2019, causing former board member Don Duvall to read a statement defending his record as a supervisor against those he said were "weaponizing" his health insurance information for political gain. Duvall, a Republican, lost his re-election bid to Collingwood in November.
Other approvals at the Jan. 6 meeting included the purchase and installation of a video camera in the township meeting room, Miller reported.
"The unit is up there. It's recording," Miller said at the Jan. 15 meeting.
The camera cost $159, he said. It will be used to record meetings of the board and the planning commission, he said. The videos will be posted on the township's YouTube channel, he said, with links to the videos on the township's website under the "government" tab.
The deaths of two public officials — one a school board member and township supervisor and the other a county commissioner and U.S. congressman — were each observed with a moment of silence at the start of the meeting.
John Mann, who died Jan. 7, taught at Pennridge High School, followed by a business career, retiring in 2004, Miller said.
"John served the community with two terms on the Pennridge School Board, and served as a township supervisor in West Rockhill from 1988 to 1999 and then again from 2004 to 2015," Miller said. "John will be missed by this community."
The Jan. 6 death of Mike Fitzpatrick, who was a Bucks County commissioner, then served in the U.S. House of Representatives, was also noted.
"He did a fine job. We will miss him also," Miller said.
Later, while presenting the department's monthly report, Pennridge Regional Police Chief Rodney Blake described Mann as a good friend of the police department and recalled Mann being one of the West Rockhill board members when Blake was hired in 1988 for what was then the West Rockhill department and Mann being involved in the 1992 merger that became Pennridge Regional Police Department.
Former West Rockhill board member Fred Diseroad also described Mann as a good friend.
"I don't know if there was anybody that didn't like John Mann. He just had that type of personality," Diseroad said.
The Jan. 15 meeting included board approval of a $500 contribution to the West Rockhill Township Park & Recreation Fund in honor of Mann.
In other business, it was noted that the township purchased four surveillance cameras for outside the township building and one for the lobby of the building, Miller said. The cost was $1,853, he said.
The cameras are video only and do not record audio, he said.
"The township is consulting with Pennridge Regional Police for optimum placement of those cameras," Miller said.
In a change approved at the Jan. 15 meeting, the board decided to begin putting the treasurer's report and bill list in the consent agenda, which is posted online, as well as continuing to have the treasurer's report presented at the board meetings. The move gives residents more opportunity to see the numbers, the board said.
The Jan. 15 meeting also included board approval to appeal the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's December approval of the Adelphia Gateway pipeline plans to convert an existing pipeline from oil to natural gas.
The plans include a compressor station on a 1.5-acre Rich Hill Road property in West Rockhill. The township is also appealing the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection's approval of an air quality permit for the compressor. Safety and environmental concerns about the plans have been raised by residents.