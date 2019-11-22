PHILADELPHIA — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing homeless man who has not been seen in months.
Joseph "Joe" Adamo, 57, was last seen in July 2019. He is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Adamo was ast seen in July 2019. He is believed to frequent the area of Green Lane and Main Street under the bridge or underpass (tent community). He also frequents the area of Cresson Street & Main Street. He has not been seen or heard from by his family or friends in several months.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Det. Lassiter #9253 at Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353 or 911.