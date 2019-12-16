After rapping with my wife, Billie, recently about her meeting the blockbuster group, Earth, Wind & Fire when she worked for such companies as Capitol Records, Columbia and Motown almost 50 years ago, I’ve contemplated EWFs’ transformative lyrics as many of us cherish religious spirituality:
“Keep my head to the sky for the clouds to tell me why. As I grew with strength, Master kept me as I repent …. Gave me the will to be free, purpose to live is reality. Found myself never alone, changes come to make me strong,” say the title-song lyrics of Earth, Wind & Fire’s 1973 album, "Head to the Sky," focusing on the blessed benefits of perseverance amid strife and hardship.
I savor those reflective words of the super-group from Chicago co-founded in 1969 by former jazz drummer Maurice White that soared to prominence during the 1970s and 1980s with trendsetting music blending funk, rhythm-and-blues, jazz, rock, Latin and West African music harking back to the roots of civilizations stretching from South America’s Amazonian societies to the pyramid builders of Africa’s ancient Egypt.
Yet, such EWF messages ingeniously connect to the realities of yesterday and today, as well as project to the essence of humanity’s future and our inter-connected relevance in God’s cosmos.
And that’s why about a half century after the group was co-founded – as recently as this month – they were honored at such places as the Keswick Theater on Feb. 18, 2017 in nearby Glenside and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. this year on Dec. 8 for a Sunday, Dec. 15 program on CBS.
In fact, my wife Billie (who worked with the likes of Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Quincy Jones, The Jackson Five, LTD, Diana Ross and others as a producer and director of artist development) while based in Los Angeles during the late 1960s and early 1970s remembers Maurice White and some of the original members of Earth, Wind & Fire, showing up at parties dirt poor when they called themselves The Salty Peppers.
Later Billie’s girlfriend at Los Angeles High School, Jessica Cleaves, joined EWF as the lead vocalist of several songs on a couple of their initial albums, including 1973’s "Head to the Sky" and 1972’s "Last Days and Times" that first made the big-time in Philly via WDAS-FM, the indispensable and highly influential black radio station.
“Jessica and I went to senior prom together. And I also went to school with [guitarist] Al McKay, a later member of Earth, Wind & Fire,” Billie said, adding that Cleaves would soon sing with the immensely popular group the Friends of Distinction who were initially co-acts with the 5th Dimension, also destined to become a mega group.
“So I became friends with Maurice. It was a very platonic friendship,” my wife said, as she noticed my eyebrows raise more than just a little bit. “He was very outgoing and very musical and creative and talented…. He was also very cognizant of good health and wellbeing, exercise and eating right,” adding that, “These guys were very pure in their musical focus.”
Yet, they certainly did struggle, Billie said, but eventually triumphed beyond imagination. “Over their five-decade history, the group has sold out concerts all around the globe, scored eight Number One hits, and sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, making EWF one of the best-selling musical groups of all time,” announced the Kennedy Center, earning multiple Grammys and awards along the way.
Yet, it wasn’t just the outstanding music that blends the world’s cultures in a cosmic joyous sound that makes you want to jump to the heavens -- especially during their shows of the mid-1970s at the Spectrum in South Philly featuring pyrotechnics and magic orchestrated by the magician David Copperfield amidst dazzling choreography, space-aged Africanized suits that seemed to foretell of the hit film Black Panther, as Maurice White glided the stage jamming on his African Kalimba -- an ancient thumb-plucking, melodic percussion instrument with metal strips.
Their timeless lyrics, accentuated seemingly with Gabriel’s heavenly horns and explosive African or Brazilian rhythms accompanied by Philip Bailey’s soaring falsetto voice and Maurice White’s rich tenor, singing sagacious or romantic ballads and funk-based dance jams, moved more than a few stagnant souls.
As an older black teenager greatly impacted by the civil rights’ movement and growing up during the 1970s in Philadelphia’s East Mount Airy, Earth, Wind & Fire’s messages were unmistakably empowering for me and my homies, including in their classic “Mighty Mighty”:
“Walk around, why wear a frown. Say little people, try to put you down. What you need, is a helpin’ hand. All the strength, at your command … We are people of the mighty, mighty people of the sun. In our heart lies all the answers. To the truth you can’t run from.”
Yet, the dynamism of such Earth, Wind & Fire messages also hit chords in people of every skin hue and culture who could identify with overcoming the forces of evil, negativity and destruction.
Still, some of the group’s most powerful lyrics are about self-improvement and spreading love, as in the hit song, "All About Love," with Maurice White, who died of complications from Parkinson’s disease in 2016, imploring during a pioneering rap interlude in the ballad of soaring harmonies, reminiscent of downhome church spirituals. “You gotta love you, and learn [about] all the beautiful things around you. Trees and birds, and if there ain’t no beauty, you got to make some beauty!”
And man, did Earth, Wind & Fire “make some beauty,” like no other group of musicians in my lifetime. Their revolutionary compositions are transcendent, liberating masterpieces.
Don “Ogbewii” Scott, a Melrose Park resident, can be reached at dscott9703@gmail.com. More information about his local history books can be found at www.kumbayah-universal.com.