When the great women’s rights’ advocate, Lucretia Mott, who also fought for abolishing slavery while based at her eventual “Roadside” estate in what today is Cheltenham Township, attended a Philadelphia conference in 1849 at the Assembly Buildings, she delivered a remarkable speech, “Discourse on Women,” surely impacting women’s rights through to today’s Me-Too Movement.
“There is nothing of greater importance to the well-being of society at large -- of man as well as woman -- than the true and proper position of woman,” implored Mott, born in Nantucket, Mass. January 3, 1793, and a cousin of the Pennsylvania statesman, Benjamin Franklin, via her mother’s Folger kinfolk.
“A new generation of women is now upon the stage,” continued Mott, a Quaker minister standing about 5 feet tall, but with a presence and voice that demanded supreme reverence, “improving the increased opportunities furnished for the acquirement of knowledge.”
For sure, Mott had the admiration of some of the greatest women’s rights’ warriors in American history, including Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony and Sojourner Truth, all known to have visited Mott when she lived during the Civil War (1861-1865) at her “Roadside” estate that was located adjacent to Camp Willian Penn, the first and largest federal facility to train almost 11,000 black soldiers during the conflict on acreage owned by her son-in-law, Edward M. Davis, a prominent member of the Union League of Philadelphia.
“The history of mankind is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations on the part of man toward woman,” Stanton said in the “Declaration of Sentiments and Resolutions” at Seneca Falls, NY, in 1848, “having in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over her,” pointing out then women’s inability to vote, requirement to obey laws in which “she had no voice,” and “made her, if married, in the eye of the law, civilly dead.”
Stanton insisted that the fight to achieve parity with men was not simply a dream, but would, and must, become reality.
“In entering upon the great work before us, we anticipate no small amount of misconception, misrepresentation, and ridicule,” she told the audience. “But we shall use every instrumentality within our power to effect our object. We shall employ agents, circulate tracts, petition the State and National legislatures, and endeavor to enlist the pulpit and the press in our behalf.”
When threatened with imprisonment, due to her activism, if she did not pay a $10,000 fine, women’s rights’ advocate, Susan B. Anthony, told Judge Ward Hunt in 1873 to essentially kiss her derriere.
“May it please your honor I will never pay a dollar of your unjust penalty,” Anthony responded, adding that she would “educate all women to do precisely as I have done, rebel against your man-made, unjust, unconstitutional forms of law, which tax, fine, imprison and hang women, while denying them the right of representation in the government….”
Then Anthony ended her message with these powerful words: “And I shall earnestly and persistently continue to urge all women to practical recognition of the old Revolutionary maxim, ‘Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.’”
With women running for the presidency of the United States and as they demand equal rights, equivalent employment compensation, the banishment of sexual harassment and even to command the highest office in the land, it’s vital to absorb the words of Sojourner Truth, an ex-slave of African ancestry and woman close to Lucretia Mott who also demanded women’s empowerment in her speech, “Ain’t I a Woman?”
“That man over there says that women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere,” Truth said in 1851 at the Women’s Rights Convention in the Old Stone Church of Akron, Ohio, likely also referring to her black skin. “Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! Ain’t I a woman?”
Then Truth, whom had earlier changed her name from Isabella Baumfree following a spiritual awakening and becoming emancipated, exploded with, perhaps, her most important point, something that likely made Lucretia Mott grin with optimism:
“Look at me! Look at my arm! I have ploughed and planted,” the former slave said, “and gathered into barns, and no man could head me! And ain’t I a woman? I could work as much and eat as much as a man -- when I could get it and bear the [slaveholders’] lash as well! And ain’t I a woman?
“I have borne thirteen children, and seen most all sold off to slavery,” despite winning a landmark case against a slaveholder trying to separate Truth from her five-year-old son Peter, “and when I cried out with my mother’s grief, none but Jesus heard me! And ain’t I a woman?”
I’m sure, the great Lucretia Mott, and many of the contemporary warriors of the Me-Too Movement, would answer that question with the utmost affirmation.
