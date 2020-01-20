ABINGTON -- The Abington Board of Commissioners accepted a Planning Assistance Contract and supported the (TTF) Tookany/Takony-Frankford Watershed Partnership project during its Jan. 9 meeting in Borough Hall.
The Planning Assistance Contract is an updated agreement which enhances the services of the Montgomery County Planning Commission (MCPC) at a reduced cost to the township.
Through the contract, the township will primarily engage the services of Michael Narcowich, assistant section chief, who is expected to help with planning and assisting the township’s Comprehensive Plan Update Committee.
The agreement will “help greatly with continuity in light of the loss of institutional knowledge as a result of zoning officer Mark Penecale’s retirement,” Board President John Spiegelman said. “Moreover we’re getting both Mike’s services and access to the entirety of MCPC's resources at a dramatically reduced cost when compared to either (1) what these planning services would cost on the open market and (2) the cost of the former zoning officer’s salary, benefits, and pension. For example, the cost of three years of this MCPC contract is less than one year of the zoning officer’s salary alone,” he said.
“You’re getting essentially a very good deal, even though the costs have gone up relative to years past,” Narcowich said.
The board voiced collective approval for the agreement, citing its cost effectiveness and MCPC’s track record as a productive business partner in years past.
“The Montgomery County Planning Commission has been a great partner, and we’d love to see them around,” Commission Michael Thompson said.
“We want to reduce costs, and by consolidating, we’re saving significant amounts of money,” Township Manager Richard Manfredi said. “We have fewer department heads making six-figure salaries and receiving $20-30,000 in benefits annually.”
The Tookany/Takony-Frankford Watershed Partnership project was presented by Susan Harris, owner of Cerulean, LLC, an environmental consulting and project management firm.
According to Harris, the TTF Watershed Partnership will assist the township with stormwater management, particularly within Alverthorpe Park. Plans include the implementation of trees, plants, rain guards, and new stormwater infrastructure to meet Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) requirements.
“We’re happy to partner with Abington and lessen the pollution the township has to deal with,” Harris said.
“I’m fully in favor of us approving your work at Alverthorpe,” Commissioner Drew Rothman said. “Thank you for your work.”
“The TTF Watershed Partnership has yielded truly positive results for the township in terms of stormwater management and control and enhancement of the green spaces where their projects have been undertaken,” Spiegelman said. “And the TTF team is always a pleasure to work with.”