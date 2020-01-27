Cheltenham Township
January 22, 2020
Cheltenham Township honored the commitments of long-time staff and volunteers during the January 22 Board of Commissioners meeting in Curtis Hall.
Sergeant Richard Schaffer was presented with a certificate on behalf of 20 years of service with the Cheltenham Township Police Department, and Brian Hinson was presented with a certificate on behalf of 20 years of service with the Cheltenham Township Parks and Recreation Department.
“These certificates are in grateful recognition of 20 years of service,” Commissioner Mitch Zygmund-Felt said. “Thank you so much, we greatly appreciate everything you do.”
The board additionally honored the following volunteers with certificates:
(10 Years of Service)
Gary Bachman, Board of Appeals
Richard Echevarria, Board of Appeals
Steve Lit, Board of Appeals
Justin Siegel, Elkins Park Fire Company
Mike Eller, Glenside Fire Company
Todd Stieritz, Glenside Fire Company
Jose Cortina, Jr., La Mott Fire Company
Matthew Abraham, Substance Abuse and Mental Health
(20 Years of Service)
Michael Oswald, Cheltenham Hook and Ladder Company
Thomas Robinson, Elkins Park Fire Company
Dennis Allen, Glenside Fire Company
Matthew Scholly, Glenside Fire Company
Herschel Elias, Historical Commission
Arthur Gordon, Ogontz Fire Company
Bernard Panzak, Jr., Shade Tree Advisory Commission
“We have outstanding staff. In Cheltenham we are also quite proud of our volunteers,” board President Daniel Norris said. “They contribute in so many different ways. We appreciate all that they do and we are delighted to recognize them tonight.”
In other matters, officer Matthew Bugieda was sworn-in to a post with the police department by Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth McHugh-Casey.
“It’s a pleasure to present a 20-years-of-service award on the same night that we have a nice officer,” commissioner Irv Brockington said. “Hopefully, 20 years from now, we’ll see you up here.”