Hatboro resident Carrie Dailey received Gift of Life Donor Program’s Rookie of the Year Award at its Annual Volunteer Ambassador Recognition Ceremony, held June 8 at the Crowne Plaza in King of Prussia. Dailey was recognized for her outstanding effort as a volunteer new to Gift of Life Donor Program in 2019. The ceremony celebrated the contributions of more than 180 dedicated Gift of Life volunteers throughout the region.
Gift of Life Donor Program is the nonprofit, federally-designated organ procurement organization, serving 11.2 million people across the eastern half of Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware. Its annual donation rate ranks among the highest in the world. Since 1974, Gift of Life has coordinated more than 47,000 life-saving organs for transplant, and approximately one million tissue transplants have resulted from the generosity of donors and their families. One organ donor can save the lives of up to eight people, and a tissue donor can improve the lives of more than 75 others. For more information or to register, visit donors1.org.