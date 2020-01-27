HORSHAM — The Hatboro-Horsham School Board received an update from its construction manager, D'Huy Engineering, on the Crooked Billet Elementary School construction project during its Jan. 6 meeting.
The renovations began Aug. 20, 2018. The school is on track for its 2020-2021 school year reopening according to Jamie Lynch of D'Huy Engineering.
The paving around the school is already done, the playground will be finished in the spring, and the administration is in the process of making furniture purchasing decisions, Lynch said.
Superintendent Curtis Griffin said that the renovated building will have the capacity to house 600 students. He reiterated that once Crooked Billet opens both Crooked Billet and Hallowell Elementary will be half full.
However, there is a possibility that students from Pennypack Elementary School might move to Crooked Billet. The district is planning to close Pennypack in the near future.
During the meeting Lynch reported the results of a feasibility study of Pennypack. The building requires a roof replacement, has some settlement issues, needs a new boiler, air conditioning and heating system, new food preparation equipment, and new electrical system, among other updates. Certain parts of the building and the four modular classrooms also need updates to comply with current building codes, Lynch said.