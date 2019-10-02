When you think of convenience store cuisine, hoagies, wraps and ready-made salads come to mind. At the Horsham Sunoco Deli and Grill those choices are on the menu, along with breakfast sandwiches, a variety of gourmet cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks, eccentric egg rolls like Italian sausage parmesan, homemade soups, a full catering menu with a vast array of pastas, meats and hot and cold sandwiches, as well as an ever-changing selection of heat and eat made-from-scratch entrees like lasagna, meatloaf and mashed potatoes and beef stroganoff.
Store owner Eddy Jahshan sums up the offerings simply.
“It’s a gas station serving restaurant-quality food,” he said.
Everything is custom-made to order with Chris Forlano, a 35-year restaurant industry veteran, serving as head chef and overseer of the diverse menu. Before starting at the Horsham Sunoco when it opened in 2014, Forlano had worked in Italian restaurants and more recently had owned The Duck Deli BBQ Restaurant in New Britain for 13 years.
“Eddy allows me to do what I do – run a restaurant and food station,” Forlano said. “It’s a lot of family recipes.”
Many of the favorites like chicken wings and Italian roast pork sandwiches are mainstays. However, the station also offers seasonal tastes like oven-roasted turkey for Thanksgiving, chili in the winter and two soups per day in cooler months. Forlano also slow cooks roast beef each week for the Pot Roast Sub special on Wednesdays, which features juicy beef, potatoes, celery and carrots – essentially pot roast on a soft roll. Thursday is BBQ day, which means Forlano mixes it up with ribs, pork BBQ or other BBQ favorites.
Since Forlano’s mouthwatering creations are made in a gas station, the biggest challenge is getting customers to come inside for a bite to eat.
“We want them to discover the food,” Forlano said. “Once we get them in here, they’re going to become our customers.”
Horsham Sunoco Deli & Grill is located at the corner of routes 463 (Horsham Road) and 152 (Limekiln Pike) in Horsham Township. The store is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. The grill is open until 7 p.m. Fresh-made sandwiches, salads, entrees and side dishes are available for carryout from the deli case. For more information call 215-628-3600 or find Horsham Sunoco on Facebook.