The Hatboro Federal Savings Board of Directors presented a check in the amount of $115,000 to the Willow Grove YMCA towards their Capital Campaign for the new facility. Their contribution is going towards naming rights of both the entrance drive into the facility and vestibule which will greet members and community members as they enter the new 96,500 sqft space. The Willow Grove Y will open in the next few months and become a community hub for the surrounding area which includes the Hatboro Federal Savings service region. Pictured, Front Row: Shaun Elliott, President & CEO – Greater Philadelphia YMCA; Linda Roehner, President & CEO – Hatboro Federal Savings; Gary Chamberlain, Executive Director – Willow Grove YMCA; 2nd Row: Doug Thomas, Peter Clayton, Judith Algeo – Hatboro Federal Savings Directors; 3rd Row: Robert Johnston, Frank Jarrett, John Zygmont – Hatboro Federal Savings Directors.