HORSHAM – Hatboro-Horsham High School senior Lucas Loschiavo received a four-year, full scholarship to University of Penn in Philadelphia. This is the second year in a row that a HHHS student won a QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship.
This year, 1,127 outstanding students – the highest number to date - were selected as recipients for the QuestBridge Match Scholarship. Selected from a pool of almost 15,000 applicants, these students were granted full scholarships to the nation’s most selective colleges.
Loschiavo says he isn’t sure how to feel right now as a recipient; it’s all very surreal to him.
“I never expected something like this to actually work out, but it did, and I’m so very grateful for everyone who’s ever helped me,” he said. “I want to change the world, and I want to answer its unanswered questions. And with this, I think I have a fighting chance.”
Loschiavo plans to study philosophy at the University of Penn’s College for Arts and Sciences.
“I have an insatiable craving to understand what makes people tick, and then use that knowledge to benefit situations,” said Loschiavo.
Since he was 16, he worked in a restaurant. He was assigned busboy duties and was promoted after just one week to food expeditor and later, kitchen supervisor. He credits his success to paying close attention to people, and in the restaurant industry, there is a diverse collection of workers and customers to pay attention to.
“Being open minded to why people do what they do, then finding creative ways to adapt to or adjust to those behaviors, that’s what has helped me at work, and that’s why I’m attracted to philosophy,” said Loschiavo.
In addition to his job as kitchen supervisor, Loschiavo is active in martial arts and also instructs students. At HHHS, he is currently involved in Link Crew and Enrichment, and in the past was involved with tennis, advisory board and theater.
In college, he plans to continue Choreography Connected, an inspiring program he created at HHHS that unites students through dance.
Loschiavo sees his future involving people, and learning and growing with them.
“I want to answer the world’s unanswered questions, and along the way, fix as many problems as I can,” he said.
The QuestBridge National College Match is a college and scholarship application process that helps outstanding low-income high school seniors gain admission and full four-year scholarships to the nation's most selective colleges.