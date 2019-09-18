HATBORO, Pa. — H.A.T. Packs is excited to be selected as a charity partner for ACME and the ACME Foundation to receive donations from the annual Hunger Is campaign to eradicate childhood hunger. All donations made at the Horsham ACME store will be used to provide weekend meals to children experiencing food insecurity.
“This gift will have a tremendous impact on our program,” said H.A.T. Packs Co-Founders Patsy Meck, DJ Schultz and Erin McCuen Pease. "We’d like to thank the Horsham ACME store for selecting us as their charity partner and supporting our efforts to fight hunger. We’d also like to thank the ACME Foundation and their Hunger Is campaign for its dedication to ensuring that no child has to start their day hungry.”
During the school week, approximately 30% of Hatboro-Horsham school children benefit from the free and reduced priced meal program. But what happens when school's out?
The H.A.T. (Helping Around Town) Packs program partners with public schools, community organizations, local congregations, business, and individual contributors, to help fill weekend hunger gaps. H.A.T. Packs program provides packs filled with non-perishable breakfast, lunch, snack, and beverage items to school children, and their siblings, who face food insecurity in-between school days.
Hunger Is, a charitable program of the ACME Foundation, is designed to build awareness and raise funds in an effort to eradicate childhood hunger in America. Funds raised through Hunger Is focus on adding breakfasts in and out of school through federal nutrition programs and other means focused on combatting childhood hunger and improving other health-related outcomes.
“It’s an honor to support the work of H.A.T. Packs and their quest to help end food insecurity within the Hatboro-Horsham School District.” said Dana Ward, ACME Foundation. “Such selfless dedication makes our communities better places to live and work.”
Anyone wishing to support H.A.T. Packs through this program can simply go to the Horsham ACME to make a donation to the Hunger Is program at checkout September 1- 30.
H.A.T. Packs was formed in January 2018 by Denise (DJ) Schultz, Patsy Meck and Erin McCuen Pease. It was brought to light that there were children in the Hatboro-Horsham School District saving portions of their school provided meal on Friday just to have food to eat over the weekend. Without hesitation a plan was put into action and the children most in need begin receiving much needed weekend food support. Meal packs are delivered weekly to the schools for distribution to the children. For more information, visit www.hatpacks.org