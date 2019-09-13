HORSHAM – Crooked Billet-Hallowell Learning Community students experienced the habits and values of great leaders when they were visited by La Salle University’s Women’s Basketball team. The school’s annual “Be A Leader Spirit Day” was held on Friday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m. (grades K-2) and 2 p.m. (grades 3-5).
The players and coaches led the students through dribbling, passing and throwing drills to teach them how to work together and reach goals individually and collectively. The team shared insight about their good habits and behavior, which reflected what the students learned earlier that day.
In the morning, students listened to a special “Be A Leader Spirit Day” presentation in their classrooms. The staff and students discussed icons like Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa, but also focused on the leaders found right inside Crooked Billet-Hallowell: the students themselves. They considered the qualities of a great leader, the values that motivate them and the positive habits leaders abide by.
Students set goals for home and school, and developed a plan to follow through and measure those goals. Ultimately, teachers hope that students will come to understand that they can make a positive impact in their community and show leadership at a young age.
“Be A Leader Spirt Day motivates students for the school year to meet their goals and apply their skills to the best of their abilities,” said Steve Glaize, co-principal of Crooked Billet-Hallowell Learning Community.