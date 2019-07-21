Submitted Photo

Misericordia University hosted the Biology Career Exploration Camp in July. It offers rising high school juniors and seniors the opportunity to investigate molecular and cell biology, study anatomy and physiology, and gain a better understanding of aquatic and terrestrial ecology. Participating in the camp, from left, are Hannah Deal, Hatboro-Horsham High School, Horsham, Pa.; Sydney Wall, West Morris Central High School, Long Valley , N.J.; Jade Cordrey, Hughesville High School, Hughesville, Pa.; Madison Trotter, Hackettstown High School, Hackettstown, N.J.; Jordan Yerger, Berks Catholic High School, Reading, Pa., and Maggie Domski, Valley View High School, Archbald, Pa.