Abington
FALSE REPORTS — Allen P. Thomas, 53, of Prospect Avenue, Willow Grove, was charged with false reports to law enforcement, false reports of theft, reckless and careless driving, speeding, and leaving the scene of an accident Oct. 2 after being stopped in the 1600 block of Prospect, police said.
DUI — George M. Jacob, 19, of Abington Avenue, Glenside, was charged with driving under the influence, careless diving, and following too closely Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of Fitzwatertown Road, police said.
DAMAGE — Jymir N. Starnes, 18, of West Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 15 with accident involving damage to a vehicle, careless driving and a traffic control device violation, after being stopped in the 800 block of Easton Road, police said.
ASSAULT — Sherron Yates, 26, of Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 24 with simple assault and harassment at Primark in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
ASSAULT — Ronald J. Porter-Ellis, 31, of North 15th Street, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 24 with simple assault and harassment at Abington Memorial Hospital, police said.
DUI — Treyraughn Sheridan, 31, of West Avenue, Jenkintown, was charged Nov. 28 with driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license after being stopped in the 800 block of Old York Road, police said.
DUI — Donald Elizer, 22, of North Bouvier Street, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence, public drunkenness, careless driving and a stop sign violation following a Nov. 15 traffic stop at Edge Hill Road and Tyson Avenue, police said.
DUI — Richard G. Liggins, 50, of High Avenue, Willow Grove, was charged with driving under the influence and a turning signal violation following a July 27 traffic stop on Washington Lane, police said.
ASSAULT — Tiburcio Funez, 61, of Susquehanna Road, Roslyn, was charged Dec. 2 with aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats in the 2400 block of Susquehanna Road, police said.
FORGERY — Tylicia M. Lane, 24, of West Glenwood Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Dec. 6 with forgery, unlawful use of a computer, access device fraud, tampering with records, possession of an instrument of crime and bad checks at Fulton Bank in Jenkintown, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — James Howard, 42, of East County Line Road, Hatboro, was charged Dec. 7 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Rite Aid pharmacy in Huntingdon Valley, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Ryan Mullee, 23, of North 4th Street, Philadelphia, was charged Dec. 7 with retail theft, receiving stolen property and false ID to law enforcement at Rite Aid pharmacy in Roslyn, police said.
FORGERY — Shoneece Smith, 29, of Heather Circle, Lansdowne, was charged Dec. 9 with forgery, theft and unlawful use of computer at Freedom Credit Union, police said.
ASSAULT — Jermaine J. Peterson, 31, of Penn Avenue, Glenside, was charged Dec. 9 with strangulation, unlawful restraint, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment in the 500 block of Penn Avenue, police said.
POSSESSION — Michael Jarman, 37, of Williamsport, Pa, and Arianna Serrano, 37, of Franklin, Philadelphia, were charged Nov. 14 with possession of drug paraphernalia and restrictions on alcoholic beverage during a stop at Old York and Woodland roads, police said. Jarman was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and a turning violation, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Steven J. Tolson, 44, of Lansdowne Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 13 with retail theft, receiving stolen property, possession of an instrument of crime and possession of a small amount of marijuana at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
POSSESSION — Matthew M. Equi, 20, of Central Avenue, Glenside, was charged Nov. 15 with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor in connection with an incident in the 800 block of Penn Avenue, Glenside, police said.
POSSESSION — Alexandra Canale, 24, of Bridgeport, and Jeffrey J. Nuneviller, 46, of Brookdale Avenue, Abington, were charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia following a stop Nov. 20 at Kenderston and Colonial avenues, police said. Nuneviller was also cited for turning and lighting violations, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jonathan Cebollero, 34, of East Clearfield Street, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 24 with retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia at Target, police said.
POSSESSION — Shannon M. Wood, 39, of Penndel, Pa., was charged Oct. 21 with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and driving an unregistered vehicle, after being stopped in the 1000 block of Old York Road, police said.
POSSESSION — Alexander Myers, 25, of Ember Lane, Horsham, was charged Oct. 29 with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia in the 1000 block of Old York Road, police said.
POSSESSION — James Macauley, 23, of North 23rd Street, Philadelphia, was charged Oct. 30 with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana at Old Welsh and Shoemaker roads, police said.
POSSESSION — Danielle M. Petrucci, 24, of Goentner Road, Willow Grove, was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia Nov. 1 at Susquehanna Road and Clemens Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Joseph Brown, 63, of 73rd Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 4 with retail theft receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia at American Eagle Outfitters in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
Cheltenham
THREATS — Tokon Bose, 42, of the 100 block of South Easton Road, Glenside, was charged with communication with a 911 system and terroristic threats after he made multiple calls to 911 at 4:18 p.m. Dec. 9 while intoxicated and also threatened police, police said.
THEFT — An unlocked vehicle in the 7600 block of Lewis Road was entered overnight Dec. 8 and $5 in change was taken, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A 2008 black Pontiac Grand Prix, PA tag KTL0384, was reported stolen at 6:37 p.m. Dec. 9 from the 8100 block of Ogontz Avenue, police said.
WARRANT — Camille Coccagna, 38, of the 500 block of East Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 9:13 a.m. Dec. 10 at her home on a Cheltenham warrant charging her with theft and receiving stolen property, police said.
THEFT — A brown and white female Pitbull was reported stolen at 10:40 a.m. Dec. 10 from the backyard of a home the 200 block of East Laurel Avenue, police said. The dog was last seen at 9 a.m.
WARRANT — James Bryant, 24, of the 2400 block of North 16th Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 10:42 a.m. Dec. 10 in the 100 block of York Road on a Plymouth Township police warrant charging him with retail theft, police said.
FRAUD — An Arcadia student reported at 2:12 p.m. Dec. 10 being convinced by a male and female to purchase multiple phones on their behalf, police said.
THEFT — A purse was reported stolen at 9:19 p.m. Dec. 10 from a property in the 1900 block of West Cheltenham Avenue, police said.
AUTO THEFT —A black 2015 Kia Sport was reported stolen at 9:29 a.m. Dec. 11 from the 1400 block of Willow Avenue, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 11 that a check the victim mailed to a relative for $100 was stolen, altered and cashed for $3,800, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 11 that an unknown male the victim met through a friend withdrew money from the victim’s account, police said.
WARRANT — Sonjane Kelly, 36, of the 900 block of Valley Road, Elkins Park, was taken into custody a 4:33 p.m. Dec. 11 following a traffic stop on Wistar Drive on a Philadelphia warrant charging her with retail theft and turned over to Philadelphia police, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Two females stole items valued at $500 from Snipes Sneakers, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 11 and fled in a black Infinity sedan, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Timothy Scruggs, 27, of Atlantic City, N.J., was charged with retail theft after taking $1,921 worth of goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 11:14 a.m. Dec. 12, police said.
FORGERY — Kahir Fletcher, 20, of the 1700 block of North 16th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with forgery, bad checks and receiving stolen property after he attempted to pass a fraudulent money order at 3:41 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Elkins Park Post Office, 1800 Ashbourne Road, police said.
THEFT — A resident reported Dec. 12 noticing fraudulent activity on the victim's bank account, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Terrence Brunson, 58, of the 6500 block of North Beachwood Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $228.18 in goods at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 9:51 a.m. Dec. 13, police said.
THEFT — A package containing a brown Coach tote and Wizard of Oz nutcracker was reported stolen at 11:49 a.m. Dec. 13 from the common area of a building in the 1600 block of Church Road, police said.
AUTO THEFT — Enterprise Car Rental, 1627 W. Cheltenham Ave., reported Dec. 13 that a white 2018 Ford with NJ tag Y95JYJ was not returned, police said.
WARRANT — Arman Morris, 27, of the 300 block of Oak Road, Glenside, was taken into custody at his home at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 13 on a Cheltenham warrant charging him with sale/possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, police said.
THEFT — Cherise Jacobs, 27 of the 3800 block of North 22nd Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft at 9:03 p.m. Dec. 13 at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
THEFT — Wedding rings and other jewelry were reported stolen at 3:15 a.m. Dec. 14 from a residence in the 100 block of Whether Road, police said.
BURGLARY — Money and jewelry were taken during a burglary of a home in the 500 block of Ashmead Road reported at 9:06 a.m. Dec. 14, police said. The back-kitchen window was smashed to gain entry, police said.
THEFT — Items were reported stolen at 11:50 a.m. Dec. 14 from a vehicle parked in the driveway of a home in the 300 block of Ashmead Road, police said.
BURGLARY — Cash, a watch and a backpack were taken during a burglary of a home in the 7600 bock of Brookfield Road reported at 1 p.m. Dec. 14, police said. Entry was made through a rear kitchen door, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 14 that a cellphone plan was fraudulently opened in the victim’s name, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A black male wearing black jeans and a black jacket concealed goods in a backpack at 2:32 p.m. Dec. 14 at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, and fled, police said.
THEFT — catalytic converter was reported stolen at 2:56 p.m. Dec. 14 from a vehicle parked at Einstein Hospital, 60 E. Township Line Road, police said.
THEFT — A purse and iPhone were stolen at 5:59 p.m. Dec. 14 from the counter at Towne Tobacco, 419 W. Cheltenham Ave., by a male age 40-50 driving a black SUV, police said.
Jenkintown
WARRANT — James L. Bryant, 24, of the 5900 block of Delancey Street, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 10 on a Plymouth Township warrant and turned over to Plymouth police, police said.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT — Christopher Spadaccini, 29, of the 1500 block of East Mt. Airy Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody on West Avenue at Cottman Street following a domestic disturbance and cited for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, police said.
CHARGES PENDING — Charges of driving under the influence are pending against Devonne A. Oliver, 28, of the 1700 block of North Hills Avenue, Willow Grove, after officers observed Oliver’s vehicle stopped in the 400 block of York Road with heavy front-end damage at 12:15 a.m. Dec. 16 and observed a street light pole in front of 106 York knocked over, police said. Oliver failed several field sobriety tests and was taken to Holy Redeemer Hospital for a blood test; charges are pending the results, police said.