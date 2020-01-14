Abington
RETAIL THEFT — Rheta C. Tunnell, 27, of Knorr Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Jan. 2 at Target, police said.
THEFT — Brandon Cambridge, 20, of Elliott Avenue, Willow Grove, was charged Dec. 7 with theft and receiving stolen property at the Giant food store in Roslyn, police said.
ASSAULT — Robert M. Duarte, 43, of Edgehill Road, Abington, was charged Dec. 29 with strangulation, simple assault and harassment in the 1600 block of Edgehill Road, police said.
DUI — James Holland, 37, of Mechanicsburg, Pa., was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving and a minimum speed violation following a Dec. 12 traffic stop in the 1000 block of Edgehill Road, police said.
POSSESSION — Brenda M. Cox, 19, of Doylestown, was charged Dec. 13 with possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct at Susquehanna and Bradfield roads, police said.
POSSESSION — Melissa C. Maynard, 30, of Tyson Avenue, Glenside, was charged Dec. 16 with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia in the 300 block of Tyson, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jeffrey DiPinto, 38, of Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia; and William Schrader, 38, of Chippendale Street, Philadelphia, were charged Dec. 21 with retail theft and receiving stolen property in the 900 block of Old York Road, police said. DiPinto was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and Schrader was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
POSSESSION — Jalal B. Wright, 18, of Waltham Road, Cheltenham, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia following a stop Nov. 29 at Spruce and Tennis avenues, police said.
POSSESSION — Matthew Velasquez, 20, of Limekiln Pike, Glenside, was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license and windshield and lighting violations following a traffic stop Dec. 9 at East and Patton avenues, police said.
Cheltenham
AUTO BREAK-IN — A vehicle parked at Einstein Elkins Park, 60 E. Township Line Road, was found at 12:49 a.m. Jan. 6 with the driver’s side rear window smashed out and pry marks at the base of the driver’s door window, but nothing appeared to be missing, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jason Benefield, 37, of the 1600 block of Master Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $411.94 worth of goods from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 9:11 a.m. Jan. 6, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole two Dewalt drill combo packs at 1:59 p.m. Jan. 6 at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, and fled in a black Nissan, police said.
AUTO STOLEN — A black, 2013 Dodge Avenger, PA tag JWR-6484, was stolen between 2 p.m. and 4:44 p.m. Jan. 6 from the 7800 block of Haines Road, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A brown, 2015 Toyota RAV4, PA tag JVR5278, was reported stolen at 5:31 a.m. Jan. 7 from the 500 block of Ryers Avenue, police said.
PACKAGE STOLEN — A resident of the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle reported Jan. 7 that an item ordered on eBay was reportedly delivered, but the victim never saw it, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 7 that the victim’s personal information was used to open Verizon and T-Mobile cellphone accounts, police said.
SUSPICIOUS — A .40-caliber hollow point bullet was found in a classroom at Cheltenham High School, 500 Rices Mill Road, around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 8, police said.
THEFT — Two vehicles in the 7400 block of New Second Street were reported Jan. 8 having been entered overnight Dec. 31, with $30 cash and a pair of Tasco binoculars, valued at $35, taken, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — the driver’s side window of a vehicle in the 1600 block of Beech Avenue was reported Jan. 8 having been found smashed Jan. 3, but nothing appeared to be missing, police said.
THEFT — A black male, age 20 to 30, wearing black glasses, a black bubble jacket and black hoodie, stole a silver 256 gb iPhone 11 Pro from Verizon Wireless, 1000 S. Easton Road, at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 8, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Alvaro Delacruz-Agramon, 28, of the 3100 block of Mascher Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking a tool kit, valued at $219, from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 5:45 p.m. Jan. 8, police said.
ARMED ROBBERY — A female reported at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 8 being robbed by two males at the Citizen’s Bank ATM, 7425 N. Front Street, police said. The victim was approached from behind by two males, one pointed a gun at her and one grabbed $50 coming out of the machine as she backed away, police said. The robbers were described as two black males, one wearing tight jeans and a dark colored mask, armed with the gun, the second wearing all black clothing and no mask, police said.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY — A bald, black male, age 40-50, wearing a black jacket and black Adidas running pants, entered the Dunkin Donuts, 1403 Cheltenham Ave., at 5:14 a.m. Jan. 9, produced a knife and demanded merchandise, but fled on foot without taking anything toward School Lane, police said.
THEFT — A vehicle in the 1700 block of Chelsea Road was gone through overnight Jan. 8, but nothing appeared to be missing, police said.
WARRANT — A 17-year-old male was taken into custody at 11:37 a.m. Jan. 9 at Cheltenham High School, 500 Rices Mill Road, on a Philadelphia warrant charging him with aggravated assault, police said.
THEFT — A wallet containing a driver’s license and two charge cards was reported stolen at 12:13 p.m. Jan. 9 at Fresh Grocer, 1000 Easton Road, police said. Surveillance video showed a black female in her 50s, wearing a camo jacket, black hood and glasses pick up the wallet, police said.
THEFT — Benjamin Stanley, 54, of the 300 block of East Chelten Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after attempting to steal items from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 1:28 p.m. Jan. 9, police said. A male wearing all black with Stanley was able to flee, police said.
ROBBERY — A female reported at 2:50 p.m. Jan. 9 that two black teenage males wearing black hoodies, black pants and sneakers ran behind her in the 1900 block of West Cheltenham Avenue and snatched her blue purse containing $2, knocking her to the ground, and ran toward John Russell Circle, police said.
WARRANT — Martin Brennan, 63, of the 500 block of Ryers Avenue, was taken into custody at 8 a.m. Jan. 10 in the 3900 block of Woodland Avenue on a Cheltenham warrant charging him with a previous arson at his home, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Ellon Higgins, 37, of the 5600 block of Arbor Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 10 at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, police said.
THREATS — Jonathan Hayes, 27, of the 1400 block of Sellers Street, Philadelphia, was charged with terroristic threats at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 10 at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, after he was found in the store carrying a hammer and acting aggressively, police said.
THEFT — A female reported at 1:39 p.m. Jan. 11 that $1,500 fell out of her jacket in the 2400 block of Cheltenham Avenue and a gust of wind caused the money to fly up in the air, when an unknown male and female started yelling it was their money, grabbed a bunch and fled in a white Buick, police said.
THEFT — A thin, black male juvenile with a dark complexion, wearing a dark jacket and pants, reportedly stole items from an Amazon box outside a residence in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 12 and fled on a red bike, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole $575 worth of power tools from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 2:15 p.m. Jan. 12 and fled in a dark-colored Toyota RAV4, police said.
Jenkintown
CHARGES PENDING — Charges of driving under the influence are pending against Rodney D. Stevenson, 42, of the unit block of Nottingham Lane, Hatboro, following a vehicle crash at 1:26 a.m. Dec. 27 at York Road and Washington Lane, police said.
DISTURBANCE — Officers responded to a report of a large crowd and fight outside Fig Café, 437 York Road, at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 12 and observed verbal arguing among patrons, but no physical fight, police said. The crowd was dispersed and no injuries were reported, police said.