Abington
DUI — Heather Gullifer, 43, of Tennis Avenue, Glenside, was charged with driving under the influence in connection with an Oct. 12 traffic stop in the 2800 block of Limekiln Pike, North Hills, police said.
DUI — Matthew Killeen, 47, of Roslyn Avenue, Glenside, was charged with driving under the influence following an Oct. 23 traffic stop at Tyson Avenue and Jenkintown Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jesica Rogers, 30, of Janney Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Nov. 12 at Target, police said.
CONTEMPT — Lydell A. McCrea, 31, of Mt. Carmel Avenue, Glenside, was charged Nov. 16 with indirect criminal contempt for a PFA violation in the 500 block of Edgehill Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Quinazay E. Moore, 21, of Filbert Street, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 16 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Luis Avila, 24, of Clifton, N.J., was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Nov. 16 at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Patricia C. Ramos, 30, of Timbergate Drive, Jenkintown, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Nov. 18 at Target, police said.
ASSAULT — Sarah J. Catalano, 33, of Anzac Avenue, Roslyn, was charged Nov. 19 with simple assault and harassment in the 2900 block of Anzac, police said.
AUTO CHARGES — Natalie M. Plazek, 33, of Tyson Avenue, Glenside, was charged Nov. 20 with unauthorized use of auto and driving with a suspended license after being stopped in the 900 block of Tyson, police said.
ASSAULT — Ashley Downey, 34, of Cardiff Street, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 22 with simple assault and harassment following an incident in the Holy Redeemer Hospital parking lot, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jordan A. Cook, 34, of Bingham Street, Philadelphia, was charged Nov. 22 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at the Giant market in Huntingdon Valley, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Myeisha Dixon, 33, of Woodstock Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 2:27 p.m. Nov. 2 in the 2500 block of Moreland Road, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Mumin Akhmedjanov, 32, of Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, was cited for public drunkenness at 1:44 a.m. Oct. 12 at Dale and King roads, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Joseph Pawlikowski, 35, of Roberts Road, Elkins Park, was cited for public drunkenness at 1:02 a.m. Oct. 8 at Cedar Road and Shelmire Street, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Alexis Nelson, 22, of Whitaker Avenue, and Brianna Dejesus, 29, of Keim Street, both Philadelphia, were cited for retail theft at 5:44 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 2500 block of Moreland Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Vanessa Marshall, 67, of Mt. Pleasant Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 12:41 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police said.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — William Singleton, 42, of Prospect Avenue, Willow Grove, was cited for public drunkenness at 11:06 p.m. Nov. 5 in the 1300 block of Easton Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Michael McAlister, 41, of Anzac Avenue, Roslyn, was cited for retail theft at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police said.
Cheltenham
ROBBERY — Three males reportedly approached a male at 5 p.m. Nov. 18 in the 8400 block of Limekiln Pike and demanded his iPhone 11 and Air Pods, but fled in a vehicle without taking anything, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF —The Glenside Fire Company chief reported at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 he observed different areas inside the fire training area in the 100 block of Tookany Creek Parkway had been spray-painted between 10 p.m. Nov. 15 and 7 p.m. Nov. 18, police said.
WARRANT — A 16-year-old Cheltenham male was taken into custody on a felony warrant at 11:12 a.m. Nov. 19 at Cheltenham High School, 500 Rices Mill Road, and taken to the police station for processing, police said.
BURGLARY — Jewelry and checks written out to pay $184 in bills were taken during a burglary reported at 12:50 p.m. Nov. 19 in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue, police said. The victim said all doors and windows were secure when the victim left, but a rear door was found slightly ajar upon the resident’s return, police said.
THEFT — A 16-year-old Philadelphia male was charged with retail theft after taking electronics items at 1:25 p.m. Nov. 19 at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
THEFT — Brittany Washington, 18, of the 5300 block of Hadfield Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft Nov. 19 after taking $855.61 in goods from Marshalls, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 3:03 p.m., police said.
THREATS — A 16-year-old male student at Bishop McDevitt High School, 125 Royal Ave., was charged with terroristic threats at 12:26 p.m. Nov. 20, after he allegedly made a bomb threat at the school, police said.
THEFT — A cast iron tub was reported stolen from the front porch of a home in the 300 block of Glenwood Road at 11:19 a.m. Nov. 21, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Nov. 21 being defrauded of $1,800 after receiving a call from an uknown male regarding an outstanding past due payment on a Chase account and providing the victim’s debit card information, police said.
THEFT — A vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence in the 900 block of Valley Road was found at 7:20 a.m. Nov. 22 with a window broken and a backpack containing a laptop valued at $600 missing, police said.
VANDALISM — A home in the 7300 block of Keenan Street was found with a section of the fence damaged at 9:12 a.m. Nov. 22, police said.
WARRANT — Christopher M. Matsinger, 47, of the 500 block of East Glenside Avenue, Wyncote, was taken into custody at 10:15 a.m. Nov. 22 at his home on a Cheltenham warrant charging him with two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and multiple counts of aggravated indecent assault with a victim under 16, indecent assault with a victim under 13, indecent assault with a person under 16, indecent assault by force, endangering the welfare of a child and corruption of minors, police said. He was arraigned, bail was denied and he was taken to Montgomery County Prison, court records show.
THEFT — An inoperable, gold Metro Samsung cellphone was reported stolen at 4:40 p.m. Nov. 22 from a room at Hillcrest Center, 1245 W. Church Road, police said.
THEFT — A white 2014 Dodge Dart, PA tag KZP3523, was stolen between 9 p.m. Nov. 21 and 7 a.m. Nov. 22 from the 300 block of Oak Road, Glenside, police said.
THEFT — Cartons of cigarettes were stolen at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 22 by a black male wearing a camo jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt at Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Nov. 23 that an unknown person used the victim’s bank checks to purchase items, police said.
THEFT — An officer was flagged down at 10:15 p.m. Nov. 23 at 7400 Front Street by a person who reported about 30 scratch-off tickets valued at $20 were stolen about two weeks prior from the retail store, police said.
ASSAULT — Christopher Seedorf, 44, of Coatesville, Pa., was charged Nov. 18 with simple assault and theft by unlawful taking in connection with a Sept. 7 incident in the 2100 block of Brookview Place, where he allegedly pushed a female who fell against a blanket chest and was bruised and took her phone, police said.
DEFIANT TRESPASS — Jeffrey Daniels, 55, of the 1000 block of Alfred Avenue, Yeadon, Pa. was taken into custody on a warrant charging him with home improvement fraud, deceptive business practices, theft and defiant trespass in connection with a complaint filed Sept. 24 in the 400 block of Upland Road that a fired contractor entered the customers’ rear yard without permission and took items that did not belong to him, police said.