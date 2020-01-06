Abington
ASSAULT — Allen Parker, 34, of Michener Street, Philadelphia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct following a Sept. 29 incident at Abington Memorial Hospital, police said.
ASSAULT — David S. Mazzoni, 41, of Johnston Avenue, Abington, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct following an Oct. 10 incident in the 200 block of Perry Street, Elkins Park, police said.
DUI — Jose G. Cerros Duran, 23, of Ivy Street, Warminster, was charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct and expiration of driver’s license following a Dec. 13 traffic stop in the 800 block of Old York Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Keirrah D. Lee, 22, of North 19th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Dec. 13 at Target, police said.
ASSAULT — Kevin M. Roney, 38, of Peachtree Drive, Jenkintown, was charged Dec. 21 with strangulation, simple assault and harassment following an incident at his residence, police said.
CONTEMPT — Rodkeem O. Burwell, 39, of Windrim Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged Dec. 21 with indirect criminal contempt of a protection from abuse order in the 1400 block of White Owl Road, police said.
ASSAULT — David Bates, 30, of Barringer Street, Philadelphia, was charged Dec. 21 with strangulation, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault and harassment in the 1700 block of Park Avenue, Willow Grove, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Ana M. Velez Lavanda, 26, and Jose A. Gonzales, 42, both of Bruce Road, Oreland, were charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Dec. 17 at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
DUI — Taylor R. Wheeler, 29, of West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with driving under the influence, following too closely, careless driving and a turn signal violation, following a Dec. 7 traffic stop at Old York Road and Roy Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Kanisha Johnakin, 24, of Allen Grove, Philadelphia; and David Grasty, 31, of Greene Street, Philadelphia, were charged with retail theft and receiving stolen property Dec. 24 at Rite Aid, police said.
ASSAULT — Saphia Y. Speller, 23, of Weymouth Street, Philadelphia, was charged Dec. 24 with simple assault and harassment at Einstein Health Care in Elkins Park, police said.
Cheltenham
TRESPASSING — Wayne Brown, 26, of the 5200 block of Pulaski Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with defiant trespass at 8:28 a.m. Dec. 23 at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — Two tires on a vehicle in the 1800 block of Harris Road were found cut at 12:56 p.m. Dec. 23, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 23 an unknown person took credit cards from the victim’s purse and used one, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Sharonda Robertson, 44, of the 300 block of East Cliveden Street, Philadelphia; and Cierra Goins, 23, of the 5600 block of Heiskell Street, Philadelphia, were charged with retail theft at 5:09 p.m. Dec. 23 at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Herbert Alexander, 58, of the 6200 block of North 10th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $300 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 6:24 p.m. Dec. 23, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Two males stole about five Nike hooded sweatshirts valued at $65 at 7:07 p.m. Dec. 23 and fled Snipes Sneakers, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., in a gold Buick, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A motorist reported at 7:28 p.m. Dec. 23 while driving south at Greenwood Avenue and Limekiln Pike a brick or rock struck the victim’s vehicle and damaged the windshield and roof, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Brandi Crawford, 26, of the 1300 block of 72d Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft at 2:38 p.m. Dec. 24 after taking $173 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
THEFT — The passenger side window of a vehicle parked at SO Soccer, 46 E. Township Line Road, was found smashed at 6:25 p.m. Dec. 24 and items were taken from inside, police said.
SCAM — A resident reported Dec. 26 receiving a call from someone claiming to be from PECO asking the intended victim for cash to keep the power on, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A light-skinned, black male with a short beard, wearing a green jacket, stole five packs of cigarettes at 9:14 p.m. Dec. 26 at Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, police said.
GRAFFITI — Graffiti was reported found at 2:40 p.m. Dec. 27 on trees and concrete at a park in the 300 block of Ashbourne Road, police said.
DOMESTIC — Leslie Jonas, 41, of the 200 block of Ryers Avenue, Cheltenham, was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault following a domestic disturbance at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 27, police said.
BURGLARY — A home in the 100 block of Dewey Road was found broken into at 3:33 p.m. Dec. 28, police said. Investigation is ongoing.
FRAUD — Aida R. Colon, 27, of Darby, Pa., an employee at Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, was charged with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, counterfeit access device and tampering with records at 3:51 p.m. Dec. 28 after allegedly making fraudulent checks and committing access fraud at Target, police said.
ATTEMPTED BURGLARY — A basement window at a home in the 100 block of Dewey Road was found tampered with at 4:03 p.m. Dec. 28, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Basil Grant, 32, of the 2500 block of North 18th Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft at 5:32 p.m. Dec. 28 after taking $146 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
THEFT — A package was reported stolen from the porch of a home in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle at 9:10 a.m. Dec. 29, police said.
THEFT — A vehicle parked in the 900 block of Valley Road was found with a window broken at 9:42 a.m. Dec. 29, police said.
COUNTERFEIT — A counterfeit $20 bill was found in the register at Dunkin Donuts, 230 S. Easton Road, at 7:10 a.m. Dec. 30, police said.
THEFT — A Dell computer valued at $508.78 was reported stolen Dec. 30 from the front door of a home in the 2000 block of South John Russell Circle, where it had been delivered by FedEx Dec. 23, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Three males reportedly concealed items in their backpacks at Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 30 and left without paying, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Dec. 30 discovering fraudulent charges made on his credit cards Nov. 22, police said.
THEFT — Eight to 10 male juveniles, ages 14 to 16, stole soda, chips and snacks, valued at about $100, from Wawa, 8250 Limekiln Pike, at 7:25 p.m. Dec. 30, police said.
ID THEFT — A resident reported Dec. 30 that fraudulent bank accounts were opened in the victim’s name, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A white Mercedes GLE350, PA tag LDZ-9622, was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 7600 block of Brookfield Road between 9 p.m. Dec. 30 and 12:15 a.m. Dec. 31, police said.
WARRANT — Derrick Robinson, 54, of Elkins Park, was arrested at 2:54 a.m. Dec. 31 in the 1600 block of Willow Avenue on a Cheltenham warrant charging him with simple assault and a Philadelphia warrant charging him with forgery, police said.
WARRANT — Juvon Edmonds, 53, of the 2300 block of Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, was taken into custody at 8:10 p.m. Dec. 31, after officers responded to a disturbance at Cheltenham Avenue and Broad Street, and turned over to Philadelphia police on a probation violation warrant, police said.
AUTOS ENTERED — Two unlocked vehicles in the 7400 block of Overhill Road were entered overnight Dec. 31 and items were taken, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Clothing valued between $400 and $700 was reported stolen at 11:02 a.m. Jan. 1 from Old Navy, 2401 Cheltenham Ave., police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole tools from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 12:57 p.m. Jan. 1, police said.
ROBBERY — A black male, age 17 to 20, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, 160 pounds, stole $800 from a victim at knifepoint after the victim went to the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue at 10:22 p.m. Jan. 1 to purchase three cellphones from the unknown male, police said.
VANDALISM — A vehicle parked outside the Golden Corral, 3001 W. Cheltenham Ave., was found vandalized at 10:59 p.m. Jan. 1, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A 14-year-old male was cited for retail theft after taking items at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 2 from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — James Handy, 46, of Sharon Hill, Pa., was charged with retail theft after taking $340.85 worth of goods from Marshalls, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave.., at 6:26 p.m. Jan. 2, police said.
THEFT — A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 2, police said.
THEFT — Several credit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle found with the rear passenger window broken out at 6:54 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 7300 block of Oak Avenue, police said.
THEFT — Change and a parking pass were reported stolen at 7:26 a.m. Jan. 3 from a vehicle in the 2100 block of West Cheltenham Avenue, police said.
VANDALISM — Siding was removed and a window found broken at 10:07 a.m. Jan. 3 at a home in the 900 block of Spring Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Several juveniles were cited for retail theft after taking $185 in goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 7:53 p.m. Jan. 3, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A brown 2015 Hyundai Sonata, PA tag KNZ-0020, was stolen from Myrtle Avenue between 3 p.m. Jan. 3 and 1 p.m. Jan. 4, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A black 2016 Ford Fusion, PA tag KVX-2367, was stolen from the driveway of a home in the 7400 block of Coventry Avenue between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Jan. 3, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A group of males reportedly broke out several windows to a vehicle and residence in the 400 block of Carlton Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Jan. 5, police said.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF — A vehicle in the 8300 block of Glen Road was found at 1:45 a.m. Jan. 5 with two windows broken and a windshield cracked by large rocks, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 5 that the victim’s checking account was accessed by an unknown person, police said.
THEFT — Two packages were reported stolen at 1:18 p.m. Jan. 5 from outside the front door of a home in the 7700 block of Wagner Way, police said.
THEFT — A thin, black male, age 16 to 17, 6 feet 1 inch tall, wearing an olive, hooded sweatshirt, went behind the counter at the 7-Eleven, 250 S. Easton Road, at 3 p.m. Jan. 5 and stole cigars, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A thin, black male, mid-20s, 5 feet 10 inches, with shoulder-length braided hair, wearing a blue scull hat, blue hoodie and blue sweatpants, took laundry items from Walgreens, 2727 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 5, police said.
POSSESSION — Devon Trow, 39, of the 2400 block of Whitpain Hills, Blue Bell, was charged with possession of controlled substances during a vehicle investigation at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 26 at Ogontz Avenue and Limekiln Pike, police said.