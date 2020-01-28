Abington
RETAIL THEFT — Octavia McCollum, 29, of East Sanger Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft Jan. 17 at the Giant food store in Huntingdon Valley, police said.
RETAIL THET — Marlon K. Sanders, 53, of North Felton Street, Philadelphia, was charged Jan. 16 with retail theft and receiving stolen property at Macy’s in the Willow Grove Park mall, police said.
TRESPASSING — Adam Campbell, 47, of Easton Road, Glenside, was charged Jan. 16 with criminal trespass and criminal mischief in the 400 block of Easton Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Chante McCargo, 26, of Fayette Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft at 12:23 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Jonee Stella, 34, of Canterbury Lane, Lansdale, was cited for retail theft at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 22 in the 1400 block of Old York Road, police aid.
PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS — Ruben Clemente-Herrera, 61, of Clarke Road, Roslyn, was cited Jan. 26 with public drunkenness in the 1400 block of Thomson Road, police said.
Cheltenham
COUNTERFEIT — Chick-Fil-A, 2421 Cheltenham Ave., reported Jan. 20 receiving a counterfeit bill from a customer, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Cyril Woodland, 58, of the 1800 block of West Ontario Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft at 3:45 p.m. Jan. 20 at Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 20 receiving a fraudulent call from someone claiming to be from the FBI who told the victim to purchase gift cards at CVS and meet the caller at a prearranged location, police said.
TRESPASSING — Heron Jainlett, 42, of the 7200 block of Briar Road, Philadelphia, was charged with trespassing at 6:06 p.m. Jan. 20 at Michael’s Restaurant, 501 S. Easton Road, after he refused to leave the restaurant following a fight with another male, police said.
WARRANT — Mark Bowen, 40, of the 100 block of North Concord Avenue, Havertown, was taken into custody at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 20 on a Delaware County warrant for failure to appear for a fraud charge, after being stopped at 1000 S. Easton Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Ashley Randel, 29, of the 5400 block of Spruce Street, Philadelphia; and James Williams, 45, of the 7200 block of East Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, were charged with retail theft after taking $230 worth of goods from Aldi, 8200 Ogontz Ave., at 9:55 a.m. Jan. 21, police said.
THEFT — A purse was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked at Walgreens, 2727 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 8:32 p.m. Jan. 21, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Miguel Vazquez, 32, of the 1100 block of Anchor Street, Philadelphia. was charged with retail theft, after taking items from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 10:13 a.m. Jan. 22, police said.
THEFT — Building materials at a vacant property being rehabbed in the 600 block of West Glenside Avenue were reported stolen at 11:16 a.m. Jan. 22, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 22 that the victim’s debit card was fraudulently used, police said.
WARRANT — Patrick Fisher, 54, and Theresa Fisher, 40, both of the 100 block of Spencer Street, Philadelphia, were taken into custody at 2:54 p.m. Jan. 22 on an active warrant out of Scranton following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Ogontz Avenue, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 22 that the victim’s credit card was used to fraudulently purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards, police said.
THEFT — An unknown male asked to use a victim's cellphone at 5:13 p.m. Jan. 22 at a store at 1000 S. Easton Road and left and never returned with the Metro PCS phone valued at $200, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 22 the victim’s Home Depot credit card was used to fraudulently purchase $1,000 worth of gift cards, police said.
THEFT — The registration and insurance cards were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Elm Avenue found rifled through at 3:44 a.m. Jan. 23, police said.
AUTO THEFT — A white 2019 Buick Encore, PA tag KRZ9030, was reported stolen from the driveway of a home in the 300 block of Beecher Avenue at 8:54 a.m. Jan. 23, police said. The vehicle’s keys were taken from an unlocked vehicle parked in the same driveway, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Alphonso Brown, 59, of the 2900 block of Ringgold Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking items from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, a t 9:31 a.m. Jan. 23, police said. He was also arrested on a U.S. Marshal’s felony warrant, police said.
DRUG CHARGES — Stanley J. Jean, 30, of the 6300 block of Summerdale Avenue, Philadelphia, was charged with possession with intent to deliver, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana, criminal use communication facility and motor vehicle violations following a traffic stop at 12:34 p.m. Jan. 23 at Limekiln Pike and Greenwood Avenue, police said. A substance believed to be marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pills and cash were located inside the vehicle, police said.
FLIM-FLAM — A male reported at 2:55 p.m. Jan. 23 being scammed out of money after people convinced him to withdraw funds, believing the money would be returned to him automatically, police said.
THEFT — A wrapped gift, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 9 p.m. Jan. 23 from a vehicle broken into overnight Jan. 22 in the 100 block of Elm Avenue, police said.
THEFT — Items were reported stolen at 8:02 a.m. Jan. 24 from an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Beecher Avenue, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Shaheem Byrd, 22, of the 7600 block of Gilbert Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft after taking $80 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 2:26 p.m. Jan. 24, police said.
WARRANT — Wesley Stout, 44, of the 1600 block of Parkview Avenue, Bristol, was taken into custody on a Bucks County warrant following a traffic stop at 10:53 p.m. Jan. 24 at Route 309 and Easton Road, police said.
DAMAGE — A window on a vehicle parked in the 7900 block of Rolling Green Road was broken overnight Jan. 24, police said, but nothing was taken.
RETAIL THEFT — Celestinlin Devaugh, 29, of the unit block of North 51st Street, Philadelphia, was cited for retail theft Jan. 25 after taking $61 worth of goods at 4:20 p.m. from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A Hispanic male wearing a blue jacket and black pants stole two portable speakers valued at $430 at 4:59 p.m. Jan. 25 from Walmart, 1000 S. Easton Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A tall, black male, mid-20s, wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and a black hat, stole two Apple Air Pods, valued at $338, from T-Mobile, 70 Yorktown Plaza, at 6:16 p.m. Jan. 25, police said.
POSSESSION — Ra Had Nesmith, 21, of the 700 block of Castlewood Road, Glenside, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia at 9:13 p.m. Jan. 25 in the 100 block of East Glenside Avenue, police said. He also was taken into custody on an active warrant out of Montgomery County charging him with a hit and run involving death or serious injury, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Marcus Lane, 28, of the 5500 block of West Oxford Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $145 worth of goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 10:57 p.m. Jan. 25, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — A male stole a tool valued over $200 from Home Depot, 7690 Washington Lane, at 11:55 a.m. Jan. 26, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Lawrence Widman, 40, of the 1200 block of West Lehigh Street, Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft after taking $175.86 worth of goods from Marshalls, 2401 W. Cheltenham Ave., at 1:53 p.m. Jan. 26, police said.
THEFT — A wallet with credit cards and a driver’s license was reported stolen at 9:05 p.m. Jan. 26 from an unlocked vehicle in the 7400 block of Overhill Road, police said.
RETAIL THEFT — Frocina Kuttab, 24, of the 8100 block of Washington Lane, Wyncote, was cited for retail theft after taking $75.38 in goods from Target, 2450 Shoppers Lane, at 9:59 p.m. Jan. 26, police said.
Jenkintown
THEFT — An iPhone was stolen from a truck parked in the 100 block of York Road between 1 and 1:30 p.m. Jan. 16, police said.
DRUGS — A resident of the 300 block of Greenwood Avenue reported Jan. 29 finding a hypodermic needle and clear plastic bag of suspected drugs in the driveway of the home, police said.
THEFT — A business in the 100 block of West Avenue reported Jan. 21 that a check for payment of services for $2,510 was cashed by an unauthorized person, police said.
FRAUD — A resident reported Jan. 22 that $840 in unauthorized charges had been made to the victim’s bank card, police said.